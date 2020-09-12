Basketball
Blazers’ Lillard releases new track dedicated to Kobe — Portland Trail Blazers’ Damian Lillard has released a new musical track called “Kobe,” a tribute to Kobe Bryant, the Los Angeles Lakers legend who along with eight others including his daughter Gianna died in a helicopter crash last January in Calabasas, California. Lillard and the Blazers tweeted out links to the track, which can be accessed on several streaming platforms. The track also features Snoop Dogg and Derrick Milano.
Cycling
Andersen wins Stage 14 in Tour still led by Roglic — In the fast-changing finish to the latest Tour de France stage, the lead was seized and lost in waves of attacks by French and Sunweb team riders on the up-and-down roads of Lyon. Each move on short, sharp climbs was quickly marked by sprint specialist Peter Sagan eyeing the win, as the yellow jersey of Primoz Roglic stayed safe and alert in the main pack. Then the wide-open Stage 14 was sealed by a decisive burst by Soren Kragh Andersen. The rider from Denmark cruised to his biggest career win. In a stellar Tour for Slovenia, Luka Mezgec crossed 15 seconds later to take the sprint for second, and Simon Consonni was third. Overall leader Roglic had a drama-free, 4½-hour ride to keep the yellow jersey he claimed last Sunday. The former ski jumper stayed 44 seconds ahead of his fellow Slovenian Tadej Pogacar, and 59 clear of Egan Bernal, the defending champion.
Football
Saints RB Kamara, Vikings RB Cook agree to long-term deals — Saints running back Alvin Kamara agreed to a five-year extension, the club announced Saturday. A person familiar with the contract says it is worth up to $75 million on paper, but that the final season includes a large non-guaranteed payment which effectively limits the team’s obligation to $50 million from 2021 to 2024. Kamara was due to become a restricted free agent after this season . The Minnesota Vikings signed running back Dalvin Cook to a five-year, $63 million contract extension Saturday, giving their dual-threat star some security the day before the season opener. Cook was picked for his first Pro Bowl last year . Since he was drafted in the second round in 2017 out of Florida State, Cook has missed 21 of a possible 52 games due to injuries. In 2019, he came the closest to a full season, sitting out twice with shoulder trouble yet still finishing seventh in the league with 1,654 yards from scrimmage. He had 13 rushing touchdowns, tied for the second-highest single season total in franchise history.
