MINNEAPOLIS — Andrew Wiggins scored 23 points, Gorgui Dieng had 12 points and 10 rebounds, and the Minnesota Timberwolves beat the Portland Trail Blazers 116-102 on Thursday night.

Portland was coming off a 101-99 win at defending NBA champion Toronto on Tuesday night, and Thursday’s game closed out a five-game road trip.

Minnesota smothered the Trail Blazers all night. The Timberwolves held Portland to 13 points on 6-of-22 shooting in the second quarter, the fewest points the Blazers have scored in a quarter this year.

Damian Lillard led Portland with 20 points and eight of the team’s 13 assists. C.J. McCollum and Hassan Whiteside each added 15 points.

The Timberwolves took control with a big run to start the second quarter. Minnesota used a 20-4 run to turn an eight-point deficit into a 46-38 lead.

The Wolves’ lead grew to as many as 27 points in the third quarter, allowing coach Ryan Saunders to play his backups for the entire fourth period.

Minnesota entered Thursday’s game with the best defensive rating in the league since Dec. 26 and was holding opponents to an average of 103.6 points. That defense was on display against Portland in the second quarter.

Portland returns home after going 2-3 on the trip. The Blazers host Eastern Conference leader Milwaukee on Saturday night.

Also Thursday:

Cavaliers 115, Pistons 112: DETROIT — Kevin Love made a tiebreaking 3-pointer with 37.9 seconds left in overtime and Cleveland snapped a five-game losing streak with victory over Detroit. Cleveland coach John Beilein said earlier Thursday that he had apologized for his comments during a film session the previous day. ESPN.com, citing unidentified sources, reported that Beilein suggested during a film session that his players were no longer playing “like a bunch of thugs.” Beilein said he meant to say “slugs” in reference to the team’s effort level.

76ers 109, Celtics 98: PHILADELPHIA — Josh Richardson scored 29 points, Ben Simmons had 19, and Philadelphia beat Boston without injured center Joel Embiid. Embiid will have surgery Friday for a torn ligament in a finger in his left hand and will be evaluated in one to two weeks.