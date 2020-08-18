Portland Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard (0) tries to pass under pressure from Los Angeles Lakers' JaVale McGee (7) and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (1) during the second half of Tuesday night's game in Lake Buena Vista, Florida. Lillard scored 34 points, including six 3-pointers, to lead the Blazers to a Game 1 upset of the Lakers, 100-93.