Blazers take down Lakers in Game 1
The Portland Trail Blazers defeated the Los Angeles Lakers 100-93 in Game 1 of a Western Conference playoff series on Tuesday night that ended at The Bulletin’s press deadline.
Damian Lillard led the Blazers with 34 points. LeBron James led the Lakers with 23 points, 17 rebounds and 16 assists.
The eighth-seeded Blazers led by as much as 14 in the first half, but the top-seeded Lakers went on a 13-1 run to get back into the game in the second quarter.
The Blazers were without starting forward Zach Collins, who was ruled out with left ankle inflammation.
Look for a full game recap in Thursday’s edition.
— Bulletin staff report
