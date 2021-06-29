Players and coaches alike compared high school sports in the 2020-21 school year to a roller coaster. There were peaks, valleys, twists, turns and drops that would have any adrenaline junkie begging for another ride.
In Oregon, those in the prep sports world just wanted off.
And finally, for the first time since March 2020, when high school sports were turned upside down due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a return to normalcy is coming this fall.
“We are trending toward a more normal year,” Peter Weber, executive director of the Oregon School Activities Association, told The Bulletin. “Playing fall sports in the fall is a good start to getting back to normal.”
The prep sports year that will likely never be replicated can be put to rest, as it concluded late Saturday evening — well after seniors had graduated and the school year had finished.
“Bizarre is the first word that comes to my mind,” said Bend High boys basketball coach Aaron Johnson after wrapping up the season this past Friday with a 59-45 loss to McNary. “Two weeks before the start of the season we weren’t sure if we were going to play. We thought basketball wasn’t going to happen. All of a sudden we were able to play all of our games.”
In Oregon, high school sports in 2021 started later than in most other states. The "fall" sports season started with shoveling snow off the field rather than in the dog days of summer. The "winter" season came to a close on the first day of the current heat wave in Oregon, and not with snow on the ground.
The past 15 months were an eye-opener for coaches, for whom part of their profession is teaching high schoolers how to handle challenges.
"As a coach I always prided myself on being able to roll with the punches, deal with adversity and to take things as they came my way," Johnson said. "I had no idea how little I knew about that until this year.
"This last year and a half taught me to be more resilient … taught me to plan better, and to appreciate the things that I hold dear to me. Because so much of what we had was taken away and could have all been gone in an instant."
All eyes were on the Governor's office and the offices of the Oregon Health Authority to make their decisions on whether or not sports could be played. The decisions from the state offices were often viewed as reactionary, and the OSAA had little say in the matter.
Football, initially, could not be played, until the decision by the OSAA in early February to move forward with non-contact football per the OHA guidelines was met with backlash. It was announced two days later that full-contact football could be played.
Masks had to be worn during outdoor competitions, the state ruled. That was until Summit’s Maggie Williams collapsed at the finish line of an 800-meter run in late April. Within a week, the mask rule for outdoor sports was changed.
Even as restrictions began to loosen and the pandemic started to fade, the Bend High girls basketball squad, and all of La Pine High School, were sent into quarantine.
“It’s been a vicious roller coaster that I can’t seem to get off of,” said Bend High girls basketball coach Allison Gardner moments after finding out her team’s already delayed and shortened season would be even shorter and more delayed.
It was a year of resilience, when high school athletes were told “no,” to “hold tight,” and to simply wait.
And wait.
And wait.
“Kicking the can down the road,” became a common phrase used among the high school sports circle as key start times came and went with little changes to what teams and athletes could and could not do.
Once the green light was given, it was full-speed ahead — but with limited practices, overlapping seasons, non-traditional schedules and in most cases no postseason.
Still, most athletes adapted to the adversity.
“Our kids came out and they played every game like it could be their last because they never knew when something could be taken away,” said Mountain View football coach Brian Crum after concluding an undefeated season in early April.
And now, less than two months away from the start of yet another school year, high school sports are on the path to returning to normal.
Fall schedules are posted on the OSAA’s website — with the regular amount of games, against the regular league opponents.
“Our start dates and so forth … it's a pretty typical calendar for us,” Weber said. “We are planning on returning to normal this fall.”
