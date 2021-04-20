SNOW SPORTS
Big Wave Challenge runs through Sunday
The Big Wave Challenge runs through Sunday at Mt. Bachelor ski area.
In the event's 10th year, snowboarders and skiers are invited for an open session on the big wave course on Midway Run, off Pine Marten lift in West Village, according to mtbachelor.com. The course will be open daily through Sunday.
The reimagined event continues to be inspired by legendary big-wave surfer and avid snowboarder Gerry Lopez, of Bend.
The Big Wave Challenge this year is not a formal event, as there will no registration, judging or awards.
The course features a series of huge sweeping banked corners, quarter-pipes and spines, incorporating the natural terrain to create wavelike features.
The event is a fundraiser for Pat Malendoski, who used his special terrain-park-creation skills to build waves out of snow during the first several years of the Big Wave Challenge. Malendoski has been battling brain cancer for five years.
Those interested in supporting the Big Wave Challenge fundraising effort can purchase Aloha bags (which include a variety of items) for $100 at the Patagonia in Bend on Monday, April 26, or Tuesday, April 27. They can also bid on items via a virtual auction at www.32auctions.com/BigWaveChallenge.
All of the proceeds from the Aloha bags and the online auction will be donated to support Malendoski, according to mtbachelor.com.
—Bulletin staff report
