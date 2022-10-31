Bend's Paula Findlay finished second in the IRONMAN 70.3 World Championship triathlon Friday in St. George, Utah.
The Canadian Findlay finished in 4 hours, 8 minutes, 57 seconds. American Taylor Knibb, of Washington, D.C., won the triathlon in 4:03:20.
The 70.3 world championship included a 1.2-mile swim, a 56-mile road bike ride and a 13.1-mile run.
Knibb rode to a big lead in the bike leg and then held off Findlay and third-place Emma Pallant-Browne of Britain (4:10:45) to win her first 70.3 title.
Knibb was in second place out of the water at Sand Hollow Reservoir but then stormed to an overwhelming lead on the bike stage. She finished the bike section in 2:14:41, compared with 2:20:49 for Findlay and 2:25:40 for Pallant-Browne.
Findlay, 33, has suffered from injuries throughout her career but posted her best ever IRONMAN 70.3 result in St. George. She is from Edmonton, Alberta, but lives and trains in Bend.
“It means so much," Findlay was quoted on the website tri247.com. "I’ve been racing 70.3 for a while now and never really had a super awesome breakthrough day. I’ve had some good races, but it is such an honor to be sitting beside these women that I watch on TV racing, more than I actually race them! It’s really pretty cool, really humbling and a good confidence booster going forward, for sure.
“I’ve been training well and been healthy all year which is kind of the biggest obstacle I have, keeping my running consistent, and it’s been 12 months since I’ve been injured and that gave me some confidence. But lining up against these women … I’d have been happy with top six or top eight, but second is a bit beyond what I was thinking was possible.”
—Bulletin staff report
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.