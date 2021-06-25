Mel Lawrence is happy and satisfied, and she wants those who pay attention to her sport only once every four years to know that.
No, the runner from Bend did not qualify for the Tokyo Games, but she has come away content with her seventh-place finish in the women's steeplechase final at the U.S. Olympic Track & Field Trials on Thursday night at Eugene's Hayward Field.
"I think track and field doesn't get looked at a lot, which is fine," Lawrence said. "But because of that, when an Olympic trials happen, in any sport, I think a lot of people look at every single athlete who doesn't get top three and they feel bad for them."
Lawrence does not want anybody to feel bad for her, as she set a personal best time and made every effort to stay with the leaders.
"It wasn't my A-plus goal, but I am very happy with how I executed race strategy, and I told myself I'd be happy with certain things, and I did those certain things," Lawrence said.
Lawrence, 31, finished the 3,000-meter steeplechase in 9 minutes, 26.15 seconds.
The top three finishers qualified for Tokyo. Emma Coburn, the 2016 Olympic bronze medalist, won the race in a trials-record time of 9:09.41, followed by Courtney Frerichs (9:11.79) and Val Constien (9:18.34).
Lawrence stayed in the middle of the pack for the first half of the race but started to lose pace with the leaders when Coburn and Frerichs began to pull away from the 14-runner field.
"I knew it would take about 9:20 to make the team," Lawrence said. "I do think I'm capable of running that time. But the race was a lot more tactical than I anticipated. I thought Coburn would take it out (earlier). I'm happy with how I raced. I told myself I would say 'yes.' That was my motto, and I just committed to the moves as best I could."
Lawrence — who has trained with Oiselle-sponsored Littlewing Athletics in Bend since 2013 and ran collegiately for Washington — plans to be a spectator for the last few days of the trials, which conclude on Sunday.
Lawrence said she has enjoyed seeing so many people from different facets of her life come to watch her compete in her second Olympic trials. (She finished eighth in the steeplechase finals at the trials in Eugene in 2016.)
"It's not quite like a wedding where you have all your favorite people in one room, but it's pretty close," said Lawrence, who grew up in Reno, Nevada.
Six weeks ago, Lawrence said, she figured this would likely be her last year competing. But over the last month she has pondered continuing to race beyond that. She said her performance at the trials has given her even more motivation and confidence to perhaps extend her competitive career.
One thing she knows for sure is that she wants to start a family with husband Matt Briggs, who works in finance in Bend. She said she will stay involved with the Littlewing team no matter what, whether as an athlete or a coach.
"I know someone who is going to take next year off to have a baby, and then come back in 2024," Lawrence said. "I don't think I'll do that, but, you know, maybe I will. I don't know. I have so much respect for the moms who do both. That's not something I've ever wanted for myself, in terms of doing both at the same time. I'd like to keep the two separate."
For now, she feels good about where she is at.
"I'm racing for me and not for other people," Lawrence said, "which I think is really important but really hard to do."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.