Emma Coburn, Courtney Frerichs and Colleen Quigley have been the fastest American women's steeplechasers over the past several years.
But Quigley is not competing at the U.S. Olympic Track & Field Trials at Eugene's Hayward Field due to an injury, leaving that third Olympic spot for the Tokyo Games wide open.
Bend's Mel Lawrence hopes she can take it on Thursday in the women's 3,000-meter steeplechase finals.
"Courtney and Emma have run 9-flat and 9:02, so they're on this step-up level," Lawrence said on Monday. "But I really think there will be five or six of us gunning for that third spot. It's gonna be intense."
Lawrence stayed with leaders Coburn and Leah Falland for much of her preliminary race on Sunday night at Hayward, easily qualifying for the finals by finishing third in her heat.
Lawrence, 31 — who runs for Littlewing Athletics in Bend and ran collegiately for Washington — finished with a time of 9:29.30. Her personal best is 9:27.34, which she will need to break to make the team for Tokyo.
"I think the final will be a lot like my prelim," Lawrence said. "I think it will be faster in the beginning, because so many steeples this year have started off slow and closed hard, and a lot of athletes have shown they can do that. So I think it's gonna be something that goes out fast, and then, it's just who can hang on."
This is the second Olympic trials for Lawrence, who grew up in Reno, Nevada, and moved to Bend in 2013. She reached the finals and finished eighth in the 2016 Olympic trials at Hayward.
Lawrence raced in the second of two heats on Sunday. She said she watched the first heat on television in the call room below the new stadium.
"The first heat was pretty bunched up and there was some jostling and someone fell," Lawrence said. "I think Emma Coburn saw that and she was like, alright, I'm not messing around. So she just took it out fast."
Knowing she had three days before racing again, Lawrence made the decision to try to stay with Coburn and Falland and punch her ticket to the finals with a top-five finish in the heat. She ran in third position for most of the race and finished that way, with a sizable gap behind her to the fourth runner.
"The last two laps I was looking at the jumbotron and I could see I had a good amount of space, so I kind of backed off, especially on the last lap," Lawrence said.
The race marked her first time competing at the new Hayward Field, which she called "amazing." Though she admitted she did not really take it all in because she was so focused on advancing to Thursday's finals.
"Once I got out there, I felt like I hardly looked up," Lawrence said.
In addition to her teammates on Littlewing, Lawrence has her husband and sister at Hayward to cheer her on.
She said she enjoyed being able to race in front of a crowd again, even at limited capacity due to the pandemic.
"We haven't had that at all, and Eugene is such a track town," Lawrence said. "A lot of people in the stands are more family and coaches, but it was really cool."
The women's steeplechase final is scheduled for 8:47 p.m. Thursday and will air live on NBC Sports Northwest.
