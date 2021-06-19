EUGENE — Bend’s Rebecca Mehra finished fifth in her semifinal heat of the women’s 1,500 meters on Saturday night to qualify for the finals of the event on Monday at the U.S. Olympic Track & Field Trials at Hayward Field.
Mehra, 26, will run for a top-three finish on Monday in an attempt to qualify for the Tokyo Games, scheduled for later this summer.
Mehra, who runs for the Littlewing Athletics team in Bend that is sponsored by Oiselle, qualified for the finals automatically by virtue of her fifth-place finish in her heat.
Qualifiers included the top five in each of two heats of 12 and the next two fastest runners by time.
Mehra finished with the 12th fastest time, 4 minutes, 10.41 seconds.
Nikki Hiltz qualified with the fastest time (4:05.87), Cory McGee was second (4:05.96) and Sinclaire Johnson was third (4:06.04).
The women’s 1,500 finals, which includes 12 runners, is set for Monday at 5:05 p.m.
Mehra, who ran collegiately for Stanford and moved to Bend in 2018, is also entered in the 800, which is scheduled for Thursday.
On Sunday evening, Bend’s Mel Lawrence, one of Mehra’s teammates on Littlewing, is scheduled to run in the first round of the women’s 3,000-meter steeplechase.
