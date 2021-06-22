Rebecca Mehra admitted she did not have the ideal race on Monday night, but she is buoyed by the progress she has made in the last several years.
Four years ago, the Bend runner's 1,500-meter time was 9 seconds off the qualifying mark for the U.S. Olympic Track & Field Trials.
On Monday night, she found herself in the 1,500 final at the trials at Eugene's Hayward Field. She finished 11th, and was disappointed — but not deflated.
"There's a weight behind the Olympic trials that I haven't experienced before," Mehra said. "To see how far I've come in five years and to be a part of this spectacular event is very cool."
Mehra, 26, said she was bummed when she crossed the finish line, as she was hoping for at least a top-eight finish. The top three runners qualified for the Tokyo Olympics, set for July 23-Aug. 8.
"I thought that it was gonna take a super magical day to be third, but I really thought realistically I could probably be top eight," Mehra said. "It's all about the kind of day you have, and I didn't realize how physically draining the semifinal (on Saturday) was for me. I kind of realized that as I ran, even in the first 300 meters of the race."
Mehra finished with a time of 4 minutes, 8.47 seconds, a little more than 6 seconds behind third-place runner Heather MacLean. Elle Purrier St. Pierre won the race in 3:58.03.
Despite some disappointment, Mehra said she was proud to have reached the final.
"All you can ever really ask for is your best, and this is disappointing," Mehra said. "It's not everything I ever wanted, but I'm still proud to have been in there and make it as far as I did."
Temperatures reached 95 degrees in Eugene on Monday, and an NBC thermometer on the track showed the mercury approaching 120, according to the Associated Press.
Mehra said that she and other runners were dunking water on their heads and wearing ice vests to stay cool before and after the race — their third in four days.
A Stanford graduate who trains with the Littlewing Athletic team in Bend, Mehra is also entered in the 800, which starts on Thursday with preliminary heats. If she makes it through the first round and the semifinals to reach Sunday's finals, that would make for six races in 10 days.
Late Monday night Mehra said it was "likely" she would race in the 800, but she was not 100% certain. She said she would make her final decision on Wednesday. A lingering Achilles injury has been an issue for months, she noted.
"I do want some redemption for that (1,500) final," Mehra said. "I'm gonna wait and see that (the Achilles) is all OK and I feel truly emotionally and mentally ready for more rounds. Because it's wonderful and exciting, but it's also draining. A potential six races in 10 days is a lot. I think I'll probably do it as long as everything is OK physically."
Two of Mehra's teammates from Bend are also entered in the 800: Sadi Henderson and Angel Piccirillo.
Mehra said competing at the new Hayward Field has been "so different and yet so similar at the same time to the Hayward I raced at in the past." As a gift, each Olympic trials athlete received a photo holder made from the wood from the old stadium.
"That was a really nice touch," Mehra said.
At 50% capacity for the trials due to the pandemic, Hayward has not provided the same crowd roar as before, but it has maintained a level of intimacy, according to Mehra.
"My team and my family's cheering section has been so loud and amazing," she said. "It isn't the same roar that you get. But I can hear my mom and I can hear my boyfriend cheering for me, which is pretty special."
