EUGENE — Bend's Rebecca Mehra came up short in her bid for a spot on the U.S. Olympic team.
Mehra finished 11th in the women's 1,500-meter final on Monday at the U.S. Olympic Track & Field Trials at Eugene's Hayward Field.
The top three finishers in the race qualified for the Tokyo Games.
Mehra, 26, and a member of the Littlewing Athletic team in Bend, finished with a time of 4 minutes, 8.47 seconds. Her personal best in the event is 4:06.28.
Elle Purrier St. Pierre won the race in an Olympic trials-record time of 3:58.03 to claim the national title and punch her ticket to Tokyo. Cory McGee was second in 4:00.67 and Heather MacLean third in 4:02.09, both also securing spots in the Olympics.
Mehra, who moved to Bend in 2018 and works part time for Bend Mayor Sally Russell, made her way through the first round and the semifinals to earn one of 13 spots in the 1,500 final.
Although she did not qualify for the Olympics in the 1,500, Mehra is not done at the Olympic trials. The Stanford graduate is also qualified in the 800, which starts with first-round heats on Thursday evening.
Two of Mehra's teammates from Bend are also entered in the 800: Sadi Henderson and Angel Piccirillo.
