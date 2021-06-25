EUGENE — Bend's Rebecca Mehra finished fifth in her heat in the women's 800-meter semifinals Friday at the U.S. Olympic Track & Field Trials at Hayward Field and failed to advance to Sunday's final.
Mehra finished in a season-best time of 2 minutes, 1.33 seconds. The top three runners in each of two heats and the next two fastest on time qualified for Sunday's final.
Athing Mu posted the fastest time on Friday, finishing in 1:59.31. She was followed by Kate Grace in 1:59.43 and Ajee' Wilson in 1:59.49.
It was the fifth race in eight days for Mehra, who finished 11th in the women's 1,500-meter final on Monday.
Mehra, 26, runs for the Oiselle-sponsored Littlewing Athletics team in Bend. She beat out two of her Bend teammates — Sadi Henderson and Angel Piccirillo — in the first round of the 800 on Thursday night to advance to Friday's semifinals.
