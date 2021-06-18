EUGENE — Bend's Rebecca Mehra finished fourth in her heat to advance to the semifinals of the women's 1,500 meters at the U.S. Olympic Track & Field Trials at Hayward Field on Friday.
Mehra will race in the semifinals on Saturday evening. If she finishes in the top five in her semifinal or as one of the next two fastest runners by time, she will advance to the 1,500 finals, set for Monday evening.
The top three runners in Monday's final qualify for the U.S. Olympic team for the Tokyo Games later this summer.
Mehra, who runs for the Littlewing Athletics team in Bend that is sponsored by Oiselle, finished with a time of 4 minutes, 13.71 seconds. She finished fourth out of 10 runners in the second of three heats on Friday.
Twenty-four of the 28 entered runners in the women's 1,500 advanced to Saturday's semifinals.
Jenny Simpson finished with the fastest time, winning her heat in 4:11.34. Nikki Hiltz was the next fastest in 4:11.42, and Shannon Osika was third-fastest in 4:11.59.
Mehra, who ran collegiately for Stanford and moved to Bend in 2018, is also entered in the 800, which is scheduled for Thursday.
On Sunday evening, Bend's Mel Lawrence, one of Mehra's teammates on Littlewing, is scheduled to run in the first round of the women's 3,000-meter steeplechase.
