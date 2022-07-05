SEWARD, Alaska — Bend's Max King won the 94th edition of the Mount Marathon race on Monday in 43 minutes, 37 seconds, becoming the oldest winner in the event's history, according to the Anchorage Daily News.
King, 42, also won the race in 2019 and has competed in a variety of running events and distances, including ultra marathons and mountain courses.
“The love of the sport,” King was quoted in the Anchorage Daily News. “I love doing it. I love competing. A lot of people will start to lose that motivation. And I can keep that motivation just because I’m always doing something different. And so I find like it just keeps me motivated, to do new things and try new things and then you know, learn from those experiences.”
The Mount Marathon course includes a grueling 1.5-mile climb up and back down the 4,826-foot mountain near Seward. Runners from around the world compete in the race. Total race distance is 3.1 miles (5 kilometers) with an elevation gain of about 3,000 feet.
According to mountmarathon.com, the race course includes "areas of extreme difficulty, with steep inclines, slippery loose rock and shale and obstacles such as ledges in a running creek and a virtual cliff to descend near the end."
—Bulletin staff report
