Max King

Bend's Max King.

 Bulletin file photo

SEWARD, Alaska — Bend's Max King won the 94th edition of the Mount Marathon race on Monday in 43 minutes, 37 seconds, becoming the oldest winner in the event's history, according to the Anchorage Daily News.

King, 42, also won the race in 2019 and has competed in a variety of running events and distances, including ultra marathons and mountain courses.

“The love of the sport,” King was quoted in the Anchorage Daily News. “I love doing it. I love competing. A lot of people will start to lose that motivation. And I can keep that motivation just because I’m always doing something different. And so I find like it just keeps me motivated, to do new things and try new things and then you know, learn from those experiences.”

The Mount Marathon course includes a grueling 1.5-mile climb up and back down the 4,826-foot mountain near Seward. Runners from around the world compete in the race. Total race distance is 3.1 miles (5 kilometers) with an elevation gain of about 3,000 feet.

According to mountmarathon.com, the race course includes "areas of extreme difficulty, with steep inclines, slippery loose rock and shale and obstacles such as ledges in a running creek and a virtual cliff to descend near the end."

—Bulletin staff report

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.