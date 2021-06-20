EUGENE — Bend's Mel Lawrence finished third in her heat to qualify for the finals in the women's 3,000-meter steeplechase at the U.S. Olympic Track & Field Trials at Hayward Field on Sunday night.
Lawrence is set to race Thursday night in the steeplechase finals for a spot in the Tokyo Games. The steeplechase finals will include 14 women, with the top three punching a ticket to Tokyo.
Lawrence finished with a time of 9 minutes, 29.30 seconds. She finished as the seventh-fastest qualifier.
Emma Coburn, the 2016 Olympic bronze medalist in the steeplechase, posted the fastest qualifying time of 9:21.32. Lea Falland was second in 9:23.36, and Grayson Murphy third in 9:25.37.
Lawrence, 31 — who finished eighth in the steeplechase at the 2016 Olympic Trials in Eugene after reaching the final — is the second Bend runner to qualify for a final at the Olympic Trials this week.
Bend's Rebecca Mehra, Lawrence's teammate on the Bend-based Littlewing Athletics team, will race in the women's 1,500-meters final on Monday night.
