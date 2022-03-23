Two-time biathlon Olympian Jay Bowerman, of Bend, said his participation on the world stage was a matter of drive and a good bit of luck. It was overcoming adversity — those surprises that reared up and nearly sidelined him — that made the experience well worth it.
“One of the things that all of us who have been down this road know is there’s a lot of luck, good fortune involved in getting to the Olympics,” Bowerman said. “If everything goes according to plan, great.”
But so much can go wrong. For Bowerman, near disaster and fortune smiled on him … twice.
Bowerman and his teammates were recently inducted into the U.S. Biathlon Hall of Fame for their sixth-place finish in the biathlon at Sapporo, Japan, in 1972. The induction ceremony was held in Soldier Hollow, Utah, site of biathlon events during the 2002 Salt Lake City Olympics.
Fifty years later, Bowerman, 79, said, “I was lucky to get there, I was not in the condition I hoped I would be in.”
The biathlon relay consists of a four-man team, each skiing 7.5 kilometers and shooting at four sets of five targets with a specially built rifle. It is a timed event with penalties for missed targets.
“Three of our members had the race of their lives and one had a very good race, and that was me,” Bowerman said of the 1972 relay team.
The other members of the team were Pete Karns, Dennis Donahue and Terry Morse. At one point the team was in third place when the baton was passed to the next skier.
Bowerman was the anchor skier. He missed one target and had to take a 200-meter penalty lap.
“I got behind a big Swede and skied as hard as I could to keep up. Eventually he took fifth and we got sixth.” Bowerman had also skied in an individual event, placing 42nd.
Cross-country skiing did not come naturally for the Eugene native and track star. His father, Bill Bowerman, the co-founder of Nike, was the track coach at the University of Oregon when Jay was growing up. His father also taught him how to shoot and become a good marksman.
Cross-country skis in the 1960s could be considered primitive compared with today’s skis; they were made from wood, had to be continually waxed and re-waxed to match snow conditions, and the boots were heavier.
“I really had to study how to ski on these narrow, wooden slats,” Bowerman said.
Bowerman competed in track in high school and in college, entering the Reserve Officers Training Corps (ROTC) while attending Oregon.
It was 1966 and the Vietnam War was ramping up, and he had to weigh his options.
While Bowerman was stationed in Fort McClellan in Alabama, he received a transfer to Anchorage, Alaska, and a chance to train with the Army biathlon team at the former Independence Gold Mine camp, one of the world’s largest gold mines and now a historic site. It sits about 40 miles north of Anchorage.
The Army was using the team for public relations. It was truly the start of biathlon skiing in the country, as the sport was virtually unknown in the U.S.
The team was training with the goal of competing in the 1968 Olympics in Grenoble, France.
While training, Bowerman injured his ankle and could barely run in normal running shoes.
“I was running in my army boots, laced up as tight as possible, to support my ankle.”
On the eve of a critical time trial, fate smiled on Jay, as a long-time friend from Eugene, Jim Jaqua, showed up at the camp and knew how to tape an ankle for support. Bowerman was able to use running shoes and qualified for the trials to be held in Wisconsin.
Just prior to the Olympics, however, he came down with a serious cold and while he fought through it to qualify for the team, he was sidelined as an alternate in 1968. However, Bowerman later became the 1969 U.S. Nationals biathlon champion.
Jump ahead to 1972 and Jaqua saved his friend again.
In August, he and Bowerman were running outside of Eugene, when Bowerman missed a step climbing a stair stile set up over a fence. He tore some ligaments in his foot. Jacqua got him to an orthopedist who told him he’d have to be in a cast for six months, unable to train. A second diagnosis led him to merely use crutches and, as soon as he could, the doctor told him, put weight on the foot and restart his training. It was October and the Olympics were only five months away.
Determined to get to Japan, Bowerman made the team.
For their efforts, all four teammates were present, via Zoom, for the induction ceremony last month. About 300 attended in person. Their coach, Jim Shea, told the group that he beleives biathlon is the most difficult of winter sports.
But what is does is prepare you for your life ahead, Shea told the group.
The lesson is, one is in the best physical shape, but the sport prepares one mentally for whatever endeavor you choose to take on, Shea said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.