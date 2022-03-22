Buccaneers Seahawks Football

Seattle Seahawks tight end Jacob Hollister, of Bend, celebrates after he scored a touchdown against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during overtime of a game in 2019 in Seattle. 

 John Froschauer/AP file

Bend’s Hollister signs with Raiders

The Las Vegas Raiders announced they signed free agent tight end Jacob Hollister, of Bend, on Tuesday.

Hollister has had stints with the Jacksonville Jaguars (2021), Seattle Seahawks (2019-20), and New England Patriots (2017-18). He has appeared in 57 games with 12 starts over his five-year career, totaling 83 receptions for 707 yards with seven touchdowns.

Last season, Hollister played in seven games with two starts for the Jaguars, recording nine receptions for 55 yards. He set career highs with the Seahawks in 2019 with 41 receptions for 349 yards and three touchdowns.

He became a key weapon for quarterback Russell Wilson, as the Seahawks made a postseason run before falling to the Green Bay Packers 28-23 in a divisional playoff on Jan. 12, 2020.

Hollister played quarterback at Bend’s Mountain View High School, leading the Cougars to the 2011 Class 5A state title.

He played three seasons at the University of Wyoming, then went undrafted in the 2017 NFL draft. But he signed with the Patriots, playing sparingly during his two seasons in New England. He was on injured reserve when the Patriots won the Super Bowl after the 2018 season. Hollister was traded to the Seahawks during that offseason.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

— Bulletin staff/wire reports

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.