Ian Boswell was born and raised in Bend and was a cyclist from an early age, but even he experienced new roads and areas during the Cascade Gravel Grinder race this past weekend.

"It's just so ironic that I lived here for 18 years of my life, and never rode most of the roads we rode on," Boswell said. "The views of the mountains were something I had never seen before. It was really eye-opening to see the plethora of quiet dirt roads we have in the area. There's a lot to explore out there. The Deschutes National Forest is immense."

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Reporter: 541-383-0318, mmorical@bendbulletin.com

Tags

Sports editor/outdoors writer

Over more than 20 years at The Bulletin, I have covered everything from hiking, snow sports and cycling, to college football, Olympic track and field, and high school sports.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.