Bradley Laubacher’s path to the SlamBall court started nearly two decades before setting foot on the basketball court last week, lined with with trampolines around the hoop.

In the bedroom of his childhood home in Bend that he shared with his older brother, Patrick, the two set up mattresses and hung a nerf basketball hoop on the doorway and began playing their own version of a new sport the two had discovered on Spike TV.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Reporter: 541-383-0307, brathbone@bendbulletin.com

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.