Former Bend player joins WOU staff
Bend’s Maryn Beutler will join Western Oregon University as an assistant coach for the coming season, according to wouwolves.com.
Beutler helped lead Bend High girls soccer to Class 5A state titles in 2008 and 2009, then went on to play midfielder for the University of Oregon from 2012 to 2016. She played in 78 career matches, which ranks sixth all-time at Oregon.
Beutler remained with the Ducks after a successful playing career, serving as a graduate assistant coach and director of operations over the past two years. Beutler was also actively involved with the Timbers and Thorns Youth Soccer Department.
During the summer of 2016, Beutler became head coach of the Eugene Timbers FC and also helped run the EXACT Soccer Camps and Stanford Soccer Camps.
After graduating from Oregon with a degree in journalism in 2016, Beutler moved to Portland to work in information technology staffing with Insight Global.
— Bulletin staff report
