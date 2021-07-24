Its is going to be a much different Olympic experience this time around for Bend's Ashton Eaton.
The two-time Olympic champion in the decathlon is not attending the Tokyo Games after winning the gold medal in Rio de Janeiro in 2016 and London in 2012.
Instead, Eaton, 33, will experience the Games in much the same way as most people, by watching them on television.
Eaton, who retired from track and field four years ago, had been planning to attend the Tokyo Olympics as part of his work for Intel, but made the decision to stay home and work remotely so as not to leave his young family (wife Brianne Theisen-Eaton and son Ander, 1) for a long period of time.
"It will be (weird)," Eaton said of not being at the Olympics. "I'm a little sad about it, because after just being part of the Olympics I never wanted to miss one. It's still going to be something that we're really a part of for the rest of our lives and want to participate in, whether we're spectators or whatever. But just to be able to go to every Olympics possible was kind of the goal, so to miss out on this one sucks for sure. But I'm still participating through Intel."
At Intel, Eaton works with the Olympic technology group, which creates technology that can track and analyze human motion with cameras and deliver results in 3D. He lives with his family in Beaverton now, and he is also taking classes at Portland Community College while working toward an engineering degree. He will soon start attending classes at the Oregon Institute of Technology's Wilsonville campus. (Eaton earned a bachelor’s degree in psychology from Oregon before turning professional in track and field.)
Theisen-Eaton, 32 and the 2016 Olympic heptathlon bronze medalist from Canada, works at Nike, focusing on the Nike Run Club app. She also retired from track and field four years ago.
Eaton, who grew up in Central Oregon and graduated from Bend’s Mountain View High School, attended the U.S. Track & Field Olympic Trials in Eugene last month with his family.
"That was amazing, it was absolutely amazing," Eaton said. "I loved being there. I saw a bunch of old friends who are coaches and athletes. The atmosphere in the stadium was fantastic. Hayward Field was great. I was also working there. We were doing our Olympic technology for NBC live on the broadcast three times."
Despite not being in Tokyo, Eaton said he is looking forward to watching the Games on television. He will no doubt be focused on the decathlon, which is scheduled for Aug. 3-4. The favorites to win the decathlon are France's Kevin Mayer — the current world-record holder — and Canada's Damian Warner.
Mayer scored 9,126 points at a meet in France in 2018 to break Eaton's world record of 9,045 points, which he set at the World Championships in Beijing in 2015.
"Kevin Mayer is obviously one to watch," Eaton said. "He hasn't done a major decathlon, and I talked to him, he won't. His only decathlon will be part of a major championship. And the reason he won't is longevity. The Olympics will be in his home in three years (Paris in 2024), and he will be older. I think he's trying to maximize that timeline, which I totally get."
Eaton used to train with Warner.
"He's in incredible shape and he's broken like all of my records in the individual events, which is awesome," Eaton said of Warner. "So it will be really interesting to see what happens."
Eaton said he is also excited to watch the men's and women's pole vault, and the men's shot put, in which Ryan Crouser, who grew up in Gresham, set the world record at the trials.
In sports outside of track and field, Eaton expressed interest in the new Olympic sports of speed climbing and skateboarding.
After being retired for four years, Eaton said he sometimes still misses the competition.
"I don't necessarily miss the training," he said. "The things I miss are traveling, and … I had some of my teammates (with Intel) take videos of their walkthrough in Tokyo Stadium. I was just like, man, I can't believe we used to just be in one of those things, 80,000 people cheering for you — that's the thing I miss. It's hard not to, because those are some of my favorite memories, some of the best times of my life."
