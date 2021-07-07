When smoke from wildfires engulfed the state of Oregon late last summer, Mark Stockamp of Bend had a realization.
Because of the unhealthy air quality, he was not able to do the physical activities — primarily trail running — he had grown to enjoy .
“This is what it would be like to have a physical disability,” Stockamp said he realized.
Around 2 a.m. Saturday in McKenzie Bridge, Stockamp will begin his 100-mile run to raise money for the Cerebral Palsy Foundation. It is the second time this year that he raised funds for charities through runs longer than 50 miles.
“I have a history of ultrarunning, but this will be my longest run,” said the 26-year-old Stockamp. “It has been my focus the past seven months.”
Cerebral palsy is a group of disorders that affect the ability to move and maintain balance and posture, according to the Centers for Disease Control. It is caused by abnormal brain development or damage to the developing brain.
The mission of the Cerebral Palsy Foundation, is to “identify a big problem and commit to connecting industry partners, researchers, practitioners and administrators with individuals with cerebral palsy and their families to drive best possible outcomes,” the foundation's website said.
“It has been eye opening how many families have been impacted by cerebral palsy,” said Stockamp. “It has been on my heart for 10 months now.”
Last October, Stockamp ran 62 miles to fundraise for the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society. After that he upped the ante to run triple digits miles.
As of Wednesday afternoon, more than $17,000 has been raised through his GoFundMe campaign, just shy of his $25,000 goal. He said two anonymous donors have agreed to match donations up to $2,000.
He anticipates that the run will take him around 20 hours to complete, starting on the McKenzie River Trail, and going along forest roads to the Pacific Crest Trail, Suttle Lake, Camp Sherman and around the Three Finger Jack Loop before completing the trek near Black Butte.
"I’m super excited to be on that trail and see everything with my own two eyes," said Stockamp.
He has run each of the sections of the run, but never the entire course. Saturday will be the first time he attempts a run longer than 65 miles. He feels he's done the necessary training to complete the run.
A typical week of training for what will equate to nearly four consecutive marathons in a single run, is doing 30-mile runs on consecutive days, then continuing to stand and walk around during work to build up the endurance of the legs.
“It has been a lot of diligent training. Running in the heat, running in the cold,” said Stockamp. “It is about time on your feet.”
In the days leading up to the run, Stockamp said he is eager to see sights along the way while challenging himself physically for a worthy cause.
He said: “I’m grateful for the physical gifts that god has given me to help others."
