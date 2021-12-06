Mountain biking down hill descending fast on bicycle. View from

TRIATHLON

Local wins age group at XTERRA worlds

KAPALUA, Hawaii — Bend's Cherie Touchette won the women's 55-59 age group Sunday on Maui at the XTERRA World Championships.

Touchette completed the off-road triathlon in 4 hours, 15 minutes, 4 seconds. Linda Martin, of Dunrobin, Canada, finished second in the women's 55-59 age group in 4:37:05.

Hazardous water conditions led to the cancellation of the scheduled 1.5-kilometer swim. In its place was an additional 3K run, resulting in a duathlon format for the final major event of the 2021 triathlon season.

The event included a 3K trail run, followed by a 31K mountain bike ride and an 11K trail run.

Hayden Wilde of New Zealand won the pro men's race in 2:18:24, while Flora Duffy of Bermuda won the pro women's race in 2:39:33.

—Bulletin staff report

