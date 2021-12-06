KAPALUA, Hawaii — Bend's Cherie Touchette won the women's 55-59 age group Sunday on Maui at the XTERRA World Championships.
Touchette completed the off-road triathlon in 4 hours, 15 minutes, 4 seconds. Linda Martin, of Dunrobin, Canada, finished second in the women's 55-59 age group in 4:37:05.
Hazardous water conditions led to the cancellation of the scheduled 1.5-kilometer swim. In its place was an additional 3K run, resulting in a duathlon format for the final major event of the 2021 triathlon season.
The event included a 3K trail run, followed by a 31K mountain bike ride and an 11K trail run.
Hayden Wilde of New Zealand won the pro men's race in 2:18:24, while Flora Duffy of Bermuda won the pro women's race in 2:39:33.
—Bulletin staff report
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
✔ Unlimited access to all stories and eEditions
✔ Unlimited access to our News Apps
✔ Archive access
✔ Daily digital delivery to your inbox
*Limited time offers ends soon*
Sign up for sports text alerts
The Bulletin's sports team wants to keep you updated on the latest sports news, including high school game scores, weekly schedules and breaking sports news. Let's chat! We'd love to hear your hot tips or answer questions.
Sign up for sports text alerts
The Bulletin's sports team wants to keep you updated on the latest sports news, including high school game scores, weekly schedules and breaking sports news. Let's chat! We'd love to hear your hot tips or answer questions.
Sign up for our newsletters
Select any of the free newsletter below, enter your email address and click 'Sign Up."
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Hello Bend! Central Oregon Reinvented - 1950-2000: A Pictorial History
Just released - Limited supply
This 168 page, heirloom-quality book from The Bulletin captures Central Oregon history through hundreds of stunning photos selected from the archives of the Deschutes County Historical Society, The Bulletin and our readers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.