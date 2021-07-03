Kohana Nakato’s rise to the nation’s top high school javelin thrower can be traced back to when a couple of Summit High School track and field coaches saw the then-sophomore pick up a baseball, turn her body to the side, step with the opposite — more importantly correct — foot and toss the ball with a fluid overhand motion.
Then and there, the coaching staff had found someone to throw javelin for their squad.
“Basic biomechanics never lie,” said Summit coach Dave Turnbull.
Less than three years after picking up the event for the first time and during the same week of the Olympic Track and Field trials, Nakato, 18, hurled a javelin farther than she had at any competition before, with a 169-feet-1-inch throw at the high school Outdoor Nationals at Hayward Field in Eugene on Wednesday.
The toss won her a national title.
“I didn’t want to set a ton of goals. I did want to perform at my best and stay relaxed, but I also didn’t want all my work to go to waste,” said Nakato. “I just wanted to focus on having fun and throwing it as well as I could.”
The first time she tried throwing a javelin, the pointed pole went backwards.
But Nakato was quick to pick up the craft to get the maximum distance. Within three months of picking up the event, she finished second at the Class 6A state meet with a toss of 133-11. With no track and field season her junior year, she capped off her senior season with 6A title at the State Track and Field Championships in May.
She was not done yet.
With over a 30-foot improvement over the years and then on the biggest stage she has thrown on at Hayward, she cleared the second-place finisher at the national meet by more than 7 feet.
“Those big throws feel so smooth and so effortless,” said Nakato. “It feels like everything is working together like it is supposed to in that moment, and that’s the best feeling in the world because you are just relaxed and calm and everything just works.”
A natural athlete, said Turnbull, Nakato also competes in the short sprints, long jump and relays. At the national meet, she competed on a 4x100 relay team with Summit teammates Ruby Bishop, Morgan Hanson and Camille Buzzas.
That athleticism and perhaps more importantly, the commitment to improving both athletically and technically are what set her apart in the javelin.
“She was, without hesitation, the most technically-sound thrower this weekend,” said the Summit coach.
Surprisingly, it was Nakato’s first time competing at Hayward Field. Typically the location for the state track and field meet, due to renovations and track and field season canceled because of COVID-19, last Wednesday was the first time experiencing the “Hayward Magic.”
“I had just heard from all my older teammates about how amazing Hayward was,” she said.
The week spent at Hayward was a glimpse into the future of what is to come for Nakato. With her high school career wrapped up at Summit, she will head to the University of Oregon and throw for the school’s track and field team.
When the six-time women’s national track and field championship program came calling, it was an easy decision to sign on.
“They have a great program and a great school,” said Nakato. “U of O was always one of my top schools because I’ve heard great things and the track program is amazing.”
But Turnbull sees more than just competing for the Ducks and helping them score points at the NCAA championships. It would not surprise him in the slightest if in four years from now, the teenager he once saw throw a baseball is competing once again on an even bigger stage.
Saying with certainty: “She is an Olympic candidate.”
