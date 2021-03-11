PREP FOOTBALL
Bend-Summit highlights second week
The second week of the prep football season kicks off on Friday — with fans allowed in the stands. Here is a quick glance at what is ahead for Central Oregon football teams:
Two of Bend’s high schools were humbled in the opening week of the 2021 football season as neither team found the end zone. Bend High (0-1) was shutout 35-0 by Redmond, while Summit (0-1) managed just a field goal in its 33-3 loss to Mountain View.
The Lava Bears will try to get their fifth straight win over the Storm when they host Summit Friday.
Also Friday, Redmond (1-0), coming off that statement win over Bend, hosts Hood River Valley (1-0), which started its year with a 30-14 win over La Salle Prep.
The first points scored in Friday’s game between Ridgeview (1-0) and Pendleton (1-0) will be the first points either team has given up all year. The Buckaroos shutout Parkrose 46-0, while the Ravens shutout Putnam 33-0 last week.
In its home opener Friday, Crook County (1-0) looks to improve to 2-0 against Molalla (1-0), which held Madras scoreless last week.
Seeking their first points of the season, Madras (0-1) will travel Friday to face Estacada (0-1), which fell to Gladstone 35-22 last Friday.
Two teams looking to rebound after a Week 1 defeat will meet in Sisters Friday when the Outlaws (0-1) play host to Harrisburg (0-1), which was shutout last week.
Coming off a last-minute win to beat Siuslaw, La Pine (1-0) faces a tough challenge Friday on the road against Junction City (1-0), which dominated Harrisburg last week.
After a controversial game last week, Culver (1-0) will play its first of four consecutive games on the road, starting with Jefferson on Friday, which beat Gervais (1-0) 28-18 a week ago.
Gilchrist (1-0) will make its way to the Central Coast hoping to improve to 2-0 with a win over Eddyville Charter (0-1) on Friday.
Playing at a neutral field in Salem on Saturday due to travel restrictions, Mountain View (1-0) will cap off the second week against Aloha (1-0), which beat Westview 27-21 in the first week.
— Bulletin staff report
