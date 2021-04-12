Several youth skiers and snowboarders from Bend posted top results in the USA Snowboard and Freeski Association Pacific Northwest Regional Championships at Mt. Hood Meadows Ski Resort Thursday through Sunday.
The Pacific Northwest Regional Championship was a first-ever event, held in lieu of USASA Nationals, which typically takes place at the same time of year in Copper Mountain, Colorado, but was canceled in 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
According to Leslee Schader, co-director of the USASA Mt. Hood Series, the goal of the event was to create a capstone competition for Northwest-based athletes, ages 7 to 18, who participated in often-limited competitions this past winter season. USASA competitions in Central Oregon were somewhat restricted due to the pandemic.
Disciplines at the USASA Pacific Northwest Regional included boardercross, ski cross, slopestyle, halfpipe and rail jam. Nearly 130 athletes from Alaska, Washington, Oregon, Idaho and Montana participated in the three-day competition.
Standout competitors from Bend included Aida Brown, a 13-year-old snowboarder, who won gold medals in girls boardercross, slopestyle and rail jam.
Tatym Smith, also a 13-year-old from Bend, claimed gold medals in freeski girls slopestyle, halfpipe and rail jam.
Another 13-year-old skier from Bend, Kainoa Pyle, won a gold medal in the boys halfpipe. Bend snowboarder Jaden Freitas, 16, won gold in men's slopestyle.
The halfpipe competition was scheduled for Saturday, but winds gusting as high as 70 mph buffeted the Cascade Mountains and prevented Meadows from opening. The halfpipe event was rescheduled for Sunday and athletes competed under calm, sunny skies, according to Schader.
The USASA Mt. Hood series hosted eight competitions this winter. A typical competition hosts up to 70 athletes. The top three in each age group from each discipline and each series qualified for regionals.
USASA has a CDC-approved "Return to Play" protocol, which was adhered to during the regional competition: face coverings, physical distancing and all activities outside.
