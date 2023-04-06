SUN VALLEY, Idaho — On the final day of the U.S. Alpine Skiing Championships, Bend's Tommy Ford took home the national men’s giant slalom title.
“I had a more consistent run from top to bottom and I know how fast these other guys are skiing so I am happy to get in front of them,” Ford said after winning on Wednesday in Sun Valley. “I love racing here, the town, the people, it makes ski racing fun because the people love it."
According to a news release from U.S. Ski & Snowboard, it was a very cold start to the day, with temperatures in the teens. But the sun was out making for a blue-bird finish to the week-long series. The course set on run one was turny with soft snow underneath, making it a challenge for many of the racers. George Steffey took the lead on the first run, with global racing teammate Brian McLaughlin close behind in second, and Ford in third.
On run two, the sun was fully overhead, the temperatures increased, and the set was again technical and turny for the racers. Several skiers had strong second runs, moving up in the standings. In the end, it was a tight race with mere tenths-of-seconds separating fourth from first. Ford ultimately took home the win, moving up from third place. McLaughlin took second, and River Radamus squeezed past Steffey for third place.
“It feels alright, I did not execute my first run, I skied a little too aggressive," Radamus said. "We are not used to these conditions, but I knew that if I wanted a chance at the win I needed to leave it all out there so I pushed as hard as I could. I wanted George to win it so bummed to see him fall short but happy for Tommy and Brian."
Ford, now a 10-time national champion and three-time Olympian, helped the U.S. win the mixed team parallel event at the World Championships in February in Meribel, France. He returned to World Cup racing this past season after a devastating crash on the famed giant slalom course in Adelboden, Switzerland, two years ago.
McLaughlin commented that he is happy with his result at nationals, but itching for more, and ready for next season.
“This will be the fourth time I have gotten second at nationals so I need a little more consistency,” McLaughlin said. “It's been a long season, lots of travel so I am excited for the offseason.”
The U.S. Championships marked the end of the ski race season for Ford and most of the racers, and now they will rest and prep for next season.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.