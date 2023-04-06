SUN VALLEY, Idaho — On the final day of the U.S. Alpine Skiing Championships, Bend's Tommy Ford took home the national men’s giant slalom title.

“I had a more consistent run from top to bottom and I know how fast these other guys are skiing so I am happy to get in front of them,” Ford said after winning on Wednesday in Sun Valley. “I love racing here, the town, the people, it makes ski racing fun because the people love it."

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.