Tommy Ford is coming off his best season as a World Cup skier, a year that included his first World Cup victory and another podium placing later in the season.
The giant slalom racer from Bend finished 22nd in the first World Cup race of this season, Oct. 18 in Austria, but he is hoping to continue his momentum from last year’s success.
After his victory last December at a World Cup in Beaver Creek, Colorado, Ford, 31, had to ease into the fame of being a World Cup race winner.
“The rest of the season, it was kind of new territory as far as the attention and all that, and expectations kind of rose, within myself and others,” Ford says. “So it was cool to experience that. I was definitely rocked a bit, but in a good way. I just have to keep consistent with results. I think I learned a lot. I got comfortable with where I was at. Months later I had a podium (third place) in Japan. It’s about just staying true to yourself and doing what works.”
The two-time Olympian and eight-time national champion returned home to Bend last March after the last two World Cup races of the season were canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, including the World Cup Finals.
After quarantining alone in Bend for two weeks, Ford enjoyed a spring and summer spent exploring his home mountains with longtime girlfriend Laurenne Ross, also a World Cup skier from Bend.
“It was nice to spend more time home, for sure,” Ford says. “Laurenne and I got to do some backcountry skiing in the spring, with our alpine touring gear as well as our cross-country gear. It was fun actually getting into our own mountains and exploring.”
Ford had a setback in June when he fell while mountain biking and separated the AC joint in a shoulder. That led to some back issues, which he worked his way through while strength training at a home gym during the summer.
He said he was “just barely in shape” for the race two weeks ago in Austria.
“I’m stoked to be able to race and have the season kick off,” Ford says. “I was happy with my skiing, but I’ve still got some work to do. It was nice to just get together with all the athletes and teams and just get back at it. I was pretty unsure if it was actually going to happen. That was one race; we’ll see if it continues.”
World Cup skiing is set to continue this winter despite the ongoing pandemic in Europe and across the world. Due to the pandemic, all races are scheduled in Europe this season, with none in North America. (Typically there are a couple of races in Canada and the United States, including the Colorado race that Ford won last season.)
While ski racing itself does not pose much of a risk, the travel that skiers must do could be a risk during the pandemic, according to Ford.
“That still is a challenge and we’re testing (for COVID-19) all the time,” Ford says. “We have to test 72 hours before each race.”
In addition, World Cup skiers must also be tested every four days for COVID-19 while in Europe, according to Ford.
Ford will head to Copper, Colorado, for training with the U.S. Ski Team later this week. His next World Cup race is early December in Italy.
Ford called it “a bummer” that he won’t get to race in Beaver Creek this year, but he is looking forward to Italy and then the long stretch in Europe for the winter.
Ford and Ross have been a couple for nearly five years but have known each other since they were 7 in the Mount Bachelor Sports Education Foundation program. Lately, Ford has been there for Ross as she battled through repeated knee injuries to return to racing this coming season. While they have different World Cup schedules, they try to see each other once a month during their winters in Europe.
“When a couple days go by and we can’t talk because of traveling, we understand that,” Ross says. “I’s really nice to be able to talk to Tommy about skiing. We don’t really talk about skiing that often, but when we do I feel like we balance each other out real well. It’s really beneficial for both of us.”
Ford says Ross “will have a whole new perspective on racing” this season.
While she gets back into it after nearly two years away from racing, Ford hopes to pick up from where he left off last season, which he considers his most successful yet.
“It was my best season ever,” Ford says. “But it’s been years in the making. I’m looking to continue and see how the progress goes from there.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.