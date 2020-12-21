Italy Alpine Skiing World Cup

Bend's Tommy Ford celebrates as he arrives at the finish area during the second run of an alpine ski, World Cup men's giant slalom in Santa Caterina Valfurva, Italy, on Dec. 6.

 Alessandro Trovati/AP photo

Bend’s Ford fifth in giant slalom

ALTA BADIA, Italy — Bend’s Tommy Ford finished fifth in a World Cup giant slalom race on Sunday in the Italian Alps.

Ford finished with a two-run combined time of 2 minutes, 27.60. He was .41 seconds behind winner Alexis Pinturault of France.

The finish marked Ford’s second top-five placing of the season in a World Cup giant slalom. He finished second in a World Cup earlier this month in Santa Caterina Vulfurva, Italy.

Ford, 31 and a two-time Olympian, was the top placing American on Sunday.

Pinturault held off a challenge from unheralded Norwegian skier Atle Lie McGrath to win the classic men’s World Cup giant slalom on the Gran Risa course. After leading the first run, the Frenchman mastered the steep and technically demanding course in the Italian Alps for a second time to beat McGrath by .07 seconds.

Justin Murisier of Switzerland was third and Marco Odermatt, also of Switzerland, finished fourth.

— Bulletin staff report

