Kevin Boss first started lifting weights after his freshman year of football at Philomath High School.
He trained every single day, and the following fall, people took notice.
“It was at a time in my life, too, I wasn’t super confident in who I was and what I looked like,” Boss recalled. “It gave me so much confidence, not only on the field, but also as a young man. I knew this is what I wanted to do for the rest of my life. I want to be able to provide this same feeling for as many young kids as I can.”
Before Boss would follow his calling as a trainer of
professional athletes, he would become a pro athlete himself — a highly successful one. The football and basketball star at Philomath became a football and basketball star at Western Oregon University in Monmouth.
He would go on to play six years in the NFL for the New York Giants, Oakland Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs — and win a Super Bowl with the Giants in his rookie season in 2007. After concussions cut his NFL career short, he moved to Central Oregon with his young family and poured his soul into training other athletes.
Now, Boss Sports Performance in Bend is a training home for many elite athletes in a wide variety of sports — from NFL and MLB players to Olympic skiers and snowboarders, triathletes and mountain bikers. The gym also trains youth and adults who do not happen to be professional athletes.
“Bend’s not a big enough town that we can just specialize in one sport,” Boss said. “So we have to have a pretty broad range of knowledge in different sports. It’s been a lot of fun. It’s become the go-to spot for a lot of people who live here or who spend their offseason here. It’s not a CrossFit gym; it’s not a powerlifting gym. We’re ultimately trying to help athletes. It’s not about getting them to be good weightlifters, it’s about getting them to be good athletes, stay healthy and perform at a high level.”
Bend’s Jacob Hollister credits at least part of his success as an NFL tight end with the Seattle Seahawks this past season to Boss. Hollister was figuring he would need to move away from his hometown during the offseason to find the ideal place to train. Then he discovered Boss Sports Performance.
“It was perfect,” Hollister said. “And you see all different athletes — skiers, snowboarders, runners. People doing every outdoor sport that you can think of. It’s been really cool connecting with all those people.”
World Cup skiers Tommy Ford and Laurenne Ross, both of Bend, also train during their offseason at Boss Sports Performance.
“I do a lot of weightlifting and power work there,” Ford said. “What’s unique about Kevin is he can get you some really good power work without it being really heavy. It’s just having smart training and not necessarily heavy and overly tiring training.”
Professional freeride mountain biker Carson Storch, of Bend, also trains at Boss when he is not bombing down cliff-sides or performing backflips and 360s on his bike.
“Boss is a great place for me to train off of the bike in downtime,” Storch said. “They have such a dynamic routine that challenges me in ways I would never be able to do on my own in the gym, or on my bike. It helps my strength, flexibility, and confidence going into my season of riding.”
On a recent morning at Boss Sports Performance, Boss, 36, sat down to talk in a small office located just off the 10,000-square-foot gym. The centerpiece of the spacious facility is an artificial-turf field where athletes can work on plyometrics and other exercises. Surrounding the field is a vast assortment of workout equipment: squat racks, bench presses, medicine balls, and everything in between.
Boss is just as happy to talk about his former career as he is to talk about his current one. He said a neighbor recently called to tell him that NFL Network was showing Super Bowl XLII from 2008. Boss made one catch in that game, a 45-yard reception from quarterback Eli Manning that helped the Giants to their eventual 17-14 victory. Boss and his family — wife Bre, their two sons, 7 and 5, and two daughters, 4 and 1 — sat down to watch the replay of the game.
“I turned it on and it just sucked me in,” Boss said. “It’s been 12 years and I had never sat and watched the game. I’ve seen highlights … and my catch. We turned it on in the second quarter and watched the entire rest of the game. It was fun to sit there with my wife and kids and relive it a little bit. It was a magical life moment that’s hard to replace.”
A towering and chiseled 6-foot-7-inch, 230-pound man, down from his playing weight of 260, Boss still becomes visibly emotional when he reflects on the end of his NFL career. He said he suffered five or six significant concussions that he knows about.
He was somewhat ahead of his time in making the decision to leave the game early because of concussions. Now, more and more NFL players are stepping away early for fear of the long-term effects of head trauma.
“It was definitely hard,” Boss said of leaving football. “It weighed on me, and it was something that I prayed a lot about. Ultimately it was nice to have a couple doctors say, ‘Yeah, if you were my son I would tell you to stop playing.’ The last game that I got hurt and got my last concussion, my (oldest) son was less than a month old. I think that helped.”
Boss admitted that he worries about his future. All the recent information about chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE), a neurodegenerative disease caused by repeated head injuries, weighs heavy on him.
“But I think I got out at the right time,” he said. “I try to take really good care of myself with how I eat, and how I work out and train, and try to give my brain the best shot to be healthy long term. I had a good ride in the NFL … I wanted to move on with the next step of my life.”
That next step included a move to Bend in 2012. Bre had attended a friend’s wedding in Bend and was inspired to move to Central Oregon.
“I was like, ‘I’ve always loved Bend, let’s give it a shot,’” Boss recalled. “Now we never plan on leaving. Since then, a lot of her family has moved over here, parents and siblings.”
Shortly after moving to Bend, Boss trained at a local gym and regularly encountered a group of triathletes training together. It helped spawn the idea of creating a space for professional athletes in Bend to train.”
“Fast-forward six or seven years, and I’m doing it,” Boss said. “I am living out another dream of mine. The NFL was never my big lifetime dream. Yes, it was an incredible experience and something I wouldn’t trade for the world, but what I’m doing now is what I really truly feel is my real calling. The NFL ultimately just gave me a bigger platform to reach more people and to be able to do this on a bigger scale.”
Boss added that one of his favorite aspects of his job is seeing the relationships that form among the athletes, and watching the pro athletes being generous with their time and offering advice to younger athletes at the facility.
Hanging high along one wall of the gym are banners featuring images of more than a dozen pro athletes who train at Boss. The posters have been there for more than a year, and they serve as motivation for many of the high school and middle school athletes who also train there.
“Some of them say, ‘You guys are gonna hang my poster up there some day,’” Boss said of the younger athletes. “To me, that’s awesome. That’s one of my favorite things. We want to inspire young kids to dream big.”
Boss started out with himself and one additional coach, and the business has grown to employ five coaches. He said they take a holistic approach to the human body and attempt to maximize performance by incorporating mobility, speed, agility and movement training.
“From multidirection, plyometric, medicine-ball throws, to weight training,” Boss said. “We squat, bench and deadlift, but we’re training to be athletes, so we do a lot more single-leg training that transfers over into sport more. We want our training to replicate what the sport demands. Yeah, we want to get stronger, but we want to get stronger in the right positions and maintain mobility. We do a ton of core training. The core is our foundation and we’ve got to build that foundation.”
Jacob Hollister and his twin brother Cody Hollister, a wide receiver for the Tennessee Titans, have been training at Boss for the past two years. Jacob considers Boss a role model and a close friend.
“All the work that Kevin puts in, constantly staying innovative and up to date, is really what makes it special,” Jacob Hollister said. “Being an ex-athlete, he knows what it’s like to work really hard. He’s constantly adjusting things. Kevin’s had a huge part in my success as an athlete. I definitely admire Kevin in a lot of ways.”
Boss is also helping to train potential NFL players for the scouting combine and/or campus pro days, including former Oregon State offensive lineman Blake Brandel, of Milwaukie.
Boss called starting the Boss Performance Center a “saving grace” as he transitioned from his NFL career. He missed the friendships and the camaraderie of the NFL, but having his career as a business owner and trainer to focus on helped him avoid the post-career depression from which some NFL players suffer.
“I was lucky and blessed that I had this to just pour everything into, and these four kids and my wife,” Boss said. “This gym and this community has just been everything I could have wanted post-NFL.”
