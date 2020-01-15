Bend's Boswell retires from road cycling to pursue gravel racing

Boswell moving to gravel racing

Bend’s Ian Boswell is making the switch from road to gravel.

The 28-year-old professional cyclist confirmed Wednesday that he is retiring from his 11-year road career to pursue gravel racing for technology brand Wahoo Fitness. Boswell will also serve as a product ambassador and rider liaison for Wahoo, which makes indoor trainers and bike computers.

Boswell suffered a concussion — the sixth of his career — in a crash at the Tirreno-Adriatico in Italy last March while racing with Team Katusha-Alpecin, and he underwent a long recovery process, sitting out the rest of the season.

“Having that time away … I realized there were a lot of reasons to walk away from road racing,” Boswell told The Bulletin on Wednesday. “I just didn’t have that desire to go back to that lifestyle and that level of focus. I was ready to try something new.”

The Summit High School graduate finished his first Tour de France in 2018, placing 79th overall in a field of 145 finishers. He raced seven years on the WorldTour, including five with world-renowned Team Sky.

Boswell said he plans to race a full season of gravel events in 2020 as a one-man “Wahoo Frontiers” team, including the Oregon Trail Gravel Grinder through Central Oregon in June.

— Bulletin staff report