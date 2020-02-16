During their competitive track and field days, it was hard not to wonder what kind of athletic children Ashton Eaton and his wife, Brianne Theisen-Eaton, might produce.
With the arrival of Ander Eaton on Jan. 21, which is also his father’s birthday, some of that question has been answered. Their child is a fighter. Born in respiratory distress, Ander didn’t breathe on his own for several hours.
It’s too soon, of course, to know if the son of the two-time Olympic decathlon gold medalist from Central Oregon and the 2016 Olympic heptathlon silver medalist from Canada will have athletic expectations, since baby Ander is not yet even 1 month old.
Eaton, 32, and Theisen-Eaton, 31, retired from track and field three years ago and moved from Eugene to San Francisco a few months later.
They have been busy pursuing new careers, attending school and, of course, being new parents. Returning to Oregon is on their minds as well.
“I think I’m excited about his potential for anything,” Eaton said last week, reached by phone at the young family’s apartment in San Francisco. “That’s the beauty of kids — you just don’t know. They’re constantly learning and exploring. I do think we are keen on protecting him from the ‘you’re going to be the best athlete in the world’ kind of talk. I think there can only be bad outcomes from that, when those expectations are super high. I know that when you have expectations like that, it’s likely you’ll never meet them and you’ll be super disappointed. We don’t want that.”
Eaton’s mental approach during his storied career — which also included two world titles in the decathlon and three indoor world titles in the heptathlon — was to not have any expectations. The one time he did have expectations, he said, was in 2011, when he settled for the silver medal in the decathlon world championships.
“I screwed myself mentally,” Eaton said. “That was a big lesson there.”
Eaton said he will let Ander pursue whatever activities he wants, athletic or otherwise.
“They (kids) do what they want to do. Sometimes they do go into sports; sometimes they don’t. I want to expose him to as many things as possible, so he can choose.”
Ander’s birth was anything but routine. At one point, Eaton “didn’t know if he was even going to make it,” he said.
After Brianne spent 30-plus hours in labor, Ander was ready for the world. But there was a problem. The baby was in the posterior position, often called “sunny-side up” — head-down but face up toward the mother’s abdomen.
“Long story short, his shoulder was stuck,” Eaton recalled.
Only 4% to 10% of babies are posterior at birth, according to babycenter.com.
Doctors were able to deliver Ander without the use of forceps, but he was in respiratory distress.
“They had to take him almost right away,” Eaton said. “He was totally limp and really not breathing well. The baby was basically shocked. He had to go on a breathing machine.”
But after three hours in the neonatal intensive care unit, Eaton recalls, Ander was breathing on his own and was moved to a recovery room.
“Everything was completely normal after that,” he said.
Eaton said his wife’s training from her former profession helped her fight through the long labor.
“She was super strong,” he said. “She said it’s the hardest thing she ever did, and she was proud of herself.”
Eaton and Theisen-Eaton met while competing in track and field at the University of Oregon. The move to San Francisco marked the first time living outside of Oregon for Eaton, who grew up in La Pine and Bend and graduated from Bend’s Mountain View High School. Theisen-Eaton is from Humboldt, Saskatchewan.
As Eaton navigates changing diapers, burping the baby and a new father’s expected lack of sleep, he is also working for Intel and taking classes at City College of San Francisco as prerequisites for an engineering degree. The couple is considering a move back to Oregon for Eaton to earn that degree at either Oregon, Oregon State or Portland State. (Eaton earned a bachelor’s degree in psychology from Oregon before turning professional in track and field.)
“We do want to move back to Oregon for a few reasons,” Eaton said. “One is for the lifestyle and for raising kids. It’s very expensive here. And there’s just more space in Oregon. We’re in an apartment in the city. … And for schooling as well.”
Eaton worked at a software startup for a year before leaving last summer, while Theisen-Eaton helped to start a health and science company.
“The reason I left was because what I learned was I really love science and technology, and I’d really love to be on a design and engineering team that builds whatever technologies there are to solve some of the world’s hardest problems,” Eaton said. “From that I determined I want to go back to school to get an engineering degree.”
At Intel, Eaton works with the Olympic technology group, which creates technology that can track and analyze human motion with cameras and deliver results in 3D.
“In a nutshell, we’re using computer vision and artificial intelligence to watch the way athletes move, and then we can show them exactly what they’re doing every 20th of a second,” Eaton explains. “The benefit is figuring out how they felt during different results.”
Busy finding new career paths over the past three years, the couple has been far removed from the world of track and field, although recently they have become more involved. Last fall, they served as ambassadors for the 2019 World Outdoor Track & Field Championships in Doha, Qatar.
Earlier this month UO announced that Eaton, a five-time NCAA champion, will be one of five track and field icons depicted on the 10-story tower at the new Hayward Field in Eugene, currently under construction. The other 2-foot-by-8-foot panels will depict legendary Oregon coach Bill Bowerman, as well as iconic Ducks runners Steve Prefontaine, Raevyn Rogers and Otis Davis.
“It’s extremely, extremely special,” Eaton said of the honor. “I don’t know how they decide those things … but I try to let my performances speak for themselves, if you will. If people want to honor that in a certain way, then that’s great. Pre and others … that’s an honor.”
The Eaton family plans to attend the Tokyo Olympics this summer, where Ashton will be working there for Intel.
“We’ll just go as a family to our first Olympics we won’t be competing in,” he said with a laugh.
Eaton said he was moved to get involved in track and field again after watching the women’s World Cup soccer tournament last summer.
“That was two years after we retired, and we hadn’t done anything in track and field,” he explained. “It was almost like we weren’t athletes. It’s not like we had forgotten what we had done, it just felt like we were different people. When that event came on, we were seeing the power of sports and all these countries coming together. It reminded us of the Olympic Games and what we were a part of, and how important sport is.
“That’s what we’re moving toward now, using our experience to have an impact.”
