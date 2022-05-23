Happy Girls

Happy Girls half marathon runners.

 Bulletin file photo

LOCAL RUNNING

Bend runners shine at Happy Girls

Nearly 600 runners competed in the Happy Girls half-marathon, 10-kilometer and 5K races Saturday in Bend's Old Mill District.

Bend's Kayla Kobelin, who finished second in the elite women's Pole Pedal Paddle race on May 14, won the Happy Girls half marathon in a time of 1 hour, 35 minutes, 53 seconds. Emily Nourse, of Mollala, finished second in 1:38:45, and Bend's Kristin Donald took third in 1:39:39.

More than 120 runners participated in the half marathon, which took runners along the Deschutes River Trail through the Old Mill District, downtown Bend and as far north as Sawyer Park.

Portland's Luisa Jeffery won the Happy Girls 10K race in 47:08, followed by Bend's Lindsay Lyon (48:25) and Jacqueline Sanders (50:43). The 10K included nearly 200 runners, taking them on the Deschutes River Trail's paved paths through the Old Mill District.

Bend's Krista Morical won the Happy Girls 5K race in 20:06, followed by Bend's Chrissy Davis (22:17) and Abby Carpenter (23:25). Nearly 270 runners competed in the 5K, which also took runners along the paved paths in the Old Mill.

For complete results and more information, visit happygirlsrun.com.

—Bulletin staff report

