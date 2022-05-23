Nearly 600 runners competed in the Happy Girls half-marathon, 10-kilometer and 5K races Saturday in Bend's Old Mill District.
Bend's Kayla Kobelin, who finished second in the elite women's Pole Pedal Paddle race on May 14, won the Happy Girls half marathon in a time of 1 hour, 35 minutes, 53 seconds. Emily Nourse, of Mollala, finished second in 1:38:45, and Bend's Kristin Donald took third in 1:39:39.
More than 120 runners participated in the half marathon, which took runners along the Deschutes River Trail through the Old Mill District, downtown Bend and as far north as Sawyer Park.
High School Sports Scoreboard
Receive text alerts for scores and schedules
Portland's Luisa Jeffery won the Happy Girls 10K race in 47:08, followed by Bend's Lindsay Lyon (48:25) and Jacqueline Sanders (50:43). The 10K included nearly 200 runners, taking them on the Deschutes River Trail's paved paths through the Old Mill District.
Bend's Krista Morical won the Happy Girls 5K race in 20:06, followed by Bend's Chrissy Davis (22:17) and Abby Carpenter (23:25). Nearly 270 runners competed in the 5K, which also took runners along the paved paths in the Old Mill.
Get the Daily Headlines, delivered FREE to your inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
WE'RE ALL EARS
Help us learn how best to meet your needs by taking this short survey, and you'll be entered to win $100 in Old Mill District gift cards.
The Bulletin is surveying Central Oregonians about the news they read, watch and listen to, and their concerns and interests. We are seeking to understand the communities we cover every day so we can better serve the needs of our neighbors, readers and subscribers. What you care about, we care about.
Sign up for sports text alerts
The Bulletin's sports team wants to keep you updated on the latest sports news, including high school game scores, weekly schedules and breaking sports news. Let's chat! We'd love to hear your hot tips or answer questions.
Sign up for sports text alerts
The Bulletin's sports team wants to keep you updated on the latest sports news, including high school game scores, weekly schedules and breaking sports news. Let's chat! We'd love to hear your hot tips or answer questions.
Sign up for our newsletters
Select any of the free newsletter below, enter your email address and click 'Sign Up."
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Topics
Breaking News
Elections
High School Sports
Local News
Wildfires
Business
Start every day with a Digital Subscription!
$3 per week
Unlimited digital access to all online content Digital e-edition to your inbox every morning
*Add Sunday print for FREE
WE'RE ALL EARS
Help us learn how best to meet your needs by taking this short survey, and you'll be entered to win $100 in Old Mill District gift cards.
The Bulletin is surveying Central Oregonians about the news they read, watch and listen to, and their concerns and interests. We are seeking to understand the communities we cover every day so we can better serve the needs of our neighbors, readers and subscribers. What you care about, we care about.
Start Your Day with Local News
Get the Daily Headlines, delivered FREE to your inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.