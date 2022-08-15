About 500 runners took part in the Haulin' Aspen races held Saturday on trails near Wanoga Sno-park southwest of Bend.
Races include a 26.2-mile marathon, a 13.1-mile half-marathon, and a 6.5-mile "Half-As" race.
The races, which all started and finished at Wanoga, included singletrack and U.S. Forest Service roads weaving through the Ponderosa pine trees of the Deschutes National Forest.
Portland's Todd Simpson won the men's marathon in 3 hours, 17 minutes, 15 seconds. Will Price, also of Portland, was second in 3:19:52, and Bend's Christopher Denucci finished third in 3:48:43.
Beth Waites, of San Francisco, won the women's marathon, posting a time of 4:25:13. Bend's Kara Frampton finished second in 4:28:23 and Kristy Hall, of La Pine, was third in 4:30:55.
Ben Vanderbosch, of White Bear Lake, Minnesota, won the men's half-marathon in 1:25:08. Jacob Goertz, of Lake Oswego, took second in 1:27:10 and Bend's David Cipoletti finished third in 1:32:14.
Olivia Lackland Henry, of Bellingham, Washington, won the women's half-marathon in 1:35:00 and was fifth overall. Beaverton's Ellis Carroll finished second in 1:49:09 and Bend's Suzanne Daley took third in 1:49:07.
Bend's Jose Molina raced to victory in the 6.5-mile men's race, posting a winning time of 48:53. Jean-Marc Lecarpentier, of France, took second in 50:44, and David Cowan, of Arlington, Virginia, finished third in 50:47.
Bend runners swept the top three places in the women's 6.5-mile competition: Cait Vanleer won in 53:08, Louisa Lamarre was second in 55:22, and Sharon Kolanik claimed third in 55:49.
—Bulletin staff report
