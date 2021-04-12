RUNNING
Local runners excel in Salmon Run
The Salmon Run half-marathon, 10-kilometer and 5K races were staged at Pronghorn Resort northeast of Bend on Saturday.
The half-marathon and 10K courses included paved trails and dirt roads around the resort, while the 5K was all on paved trails. The event is typically staged in Bend but was moved to Pronghorn due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
A total of 884 runners finished the races on Saturday, including 278 in the half-marathon, 337 in the 10K, and 269 in the 5K. Runners started spaced out in waves and were required to wear masks at the start and after finishing.
Nate Letavec, of Seattle, won the half-marathon in 1 hours, 17 minutes, 23 seconds. Brandon Brasher, of Prineville, finished second in 1:19:50, followed by Bend's Ian Sharman (1:19:57).
Melissa Hand, of Tualatin, won the women's division of the half-marathon in 1:24:58, followed by Bend's Suzanne Daley (1:29:22) and Elizabeth Broadbent (1:32:49).
Grant Grafentin, of Bend, won the 10K in 34:11, followed by Bend's Brian Lindensmith (37:17) and Liam Marley (37:58).
Bend's Courtney Witherspoon won the women's division of the 10K in 42:08. Donna Baldetti (43:48), of Houston, took second, and Bend's Amy Jaggard (44:19) claimed third.
Bend's Mason Morical won the 5K in 18:14. Nicolas Losee, of Wallsburg, Utah, was second in 18:21 and Bend's Sawyer Stolz finished third (18:51).
In the women's division of the 5K, Bend's Krista Morical won in 18:53, followed by Bend's Meg Lentz (19:48) and Jaide Downs (21:39), of Fields.
—Bulletin staff report
