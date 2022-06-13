Central Oregon runners dominated the Dirty Half Marathon, staged Saturday on a dirt-trail loop near Phil's Trailhead west of Bend.
Bend's Max King won the 13.1-mile men's race in 1 hour, 17 minutes, 31 seconds, boasting a 5:53-per-mile pace. Chase Parnell, also of Bend, finished second in 1:22:53, and Redmond's Evan Moreau took third in 1:23:29.
Bend's Renee Metivier won the women's competition and was fourth overall with a time of 1:24:13, clocking a 6:23-per-mile pace. Amber Tookey, of Boise, Idaho, finished second among women in 1:33:10 and Bend's Kerri Lyons was third in 1:33:47.
Some 339 runners of 473 registered completed the 21st edition of the Dirty Half, which is billed as the oldest half-marathon race in Central Oregon.
The race included 180 women's finishers and 159 men's finishers.
Get the Daily Headlines, delivered FREE to your inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Kick off summer with us!
$13 for 13 weeks
Find everything you need to know to live your best Central Oregon life this summer. Only $13 if you subscribe by June 21.
• Unlimited digital access to all online content • Digital e-edition to your inbox every morning
*Add Sunday print for FREE
Sign up for sports text alerts
The Bulletin's sports team wants to keep you updated on the latest sports news, including high school game scores, weekly schedules and breaking sports news. Let's chat! We'd love to hear your hot tips or answer questions.
Sign up for sports text alerts
The Bulletin's sports team wants to keep you updated on the latest sports news, including high school game scores, weekly schedules and breaking sports news. Let's chat! We'd love to hear your hot tips or answer questions.
Sign up for our newsletters
Select any of the free newsletter below, enter your email address and click 'Sign Up."
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.