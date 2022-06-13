Max King

Bend's Max King won the Dirty Half Marathon west of Bend on Saturday.

 Bulletin file photo

Central Oregon runners dominated the Dirty Half Marathon, staged Saturday on a dirt-trail loop near Phil's Trailhead west of Bend.

Bend's Max King won the 13.1-mile men's race in 1 hour, 17 minutes, 31 seconds, boasting a 5:53-per-mile pace. Chase Parnell, also of Bend, finished second in 1:22:53, and Redmond's Evan Moreau took third in 1:23:29.

Bend's Renee Metivier won the women's competition and was fourth overall with a time of 1:24:13, clocking a 6:23-per-mile pace. Amber Tookey, of Boise, Idaho, finished second among women in 1:33:10 and Bend's Kerri Lyons was third in 1:33:47.

Some 339 runners of 473 registered completed the 21st edition of the Dirty Half, which is billed as the oldest half-marathon race in Central Oregon.

The race included 180 women's finishers and 159 men's finishers.

For more information visit footzonebend.com/dirty-half.

—Bulletin staff report

