Bend runner 72nd in marathon trials
ATLANTA — Carrie Mack led the way for Bend runners in the U.S. Olympic trials marathon Saturday, finishing 72nd out of 390 women in 2 hours, 42 minutes, 27 seconds.
Camelia Mayfield, also of Bend, finished 180th in 2:48:17, and Bend’s Lindsey Hagen was 224th in 2:50:03. Bend’s Renee Metivier did not finish.
Aliphine Tuliamuk, of Flagstaff, Arizona, edged Boston’s Molly Seidel by eight seconds in the closest women’s finish in the trials. Seidel, whose winning time was 2:27:31, became the first woman to make the U.S. Olympic team while running in her first marathon. Kenya-born Sally Kipyego, of Eugene, was third in 2:28:52.
The top three men and women all earned spots in the Tokyo Games this summer.
Portland’s Galen Rupp reclaimed his status as the nation’s top distance runner, winning his second straight U.S. marathon trials in 2:09:20 and earning a spot for an Olympics shadowed by a global virus.
“I’ve always been someone who says you can control what you can control,” Rupp said, adding the impact of the coronavirus on the Olympics is “a decision that’s way above myself.”
“I’ll let the proper authorities or governing bodies deal with that when it comes. Right now I think all of us are just real excited to make the team and be representing Team USA.”
The trials were run amid the uncertainty about the Olympics. International Olympic Committee member Dick Pound said this week there is a window of two to three months to decide if conditions are too dangerous to hold the Olympics in Tokyo.
Rupp, a former University of Oregon runner, pulled away in the final miles for a dominant victory. Carrying a U.S. flag in his right hand, Rupp was all alone as he crossed the finish line, almost 43 seconds ahead of Boulder, Colorado’s Jacob Riley. Abdi Abdirahman, of Tucson, Arizona, also earned a spot on the U.S. team by finishing third in 2:10:03.
— Bulletin staff
and wire reports
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.