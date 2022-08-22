LEADVILLE, Colo. — Bend's Ryan Kaiser, 43, finished third in the Leadville Trail 100-mile run on Saturday with a time of 18 hours, 21 minutes, 21 seconds.
Adrian MacDonald, 33, of Fort Collins, Colo., won the race in 16:05:44, and JP Giblin, 28, of Boulder, Colo., finished second with a time of 18:07:50.
The Leadville Trail 100 Run is an ultramarathon held annually on rugged trails and dirt roads near Leadville, through the heart of the Rocky Mountains. First run in 1983, the race course climbs and descends 15,600 feet, with elevations ranging from 9,200 to 12,532 feet across Hope Pass.
Saturday's race included a field of more than 700 runners ranging in age from 18 to 72 years old, representing all 50 states and 30 countries.
Runners toed the start line at 4 a.m. on Saturday with the ultimate goal of completing the 100-mile “Race Across the Sky” in less than 30 hours, which would earn them the coveted belt buckle. Of 707 starters, 363 finished.
Clare Gallagher, 30, of Boulder, Colo., won the women's race with a time of 19:37:57.
Started with only 45 runners as the Leadville Trail 100 Run in 1983, the Leadville Race Series now consists of seven running events and four mountain biking events, plus six events in the Leadville Qualifying Series. The Race Series stretches across three months, and hosts thousands of racers on foot and on mountain bike.
