leadville-1.jpg

Racers run through the heart of the Rocky Mountains in the Leadville Trail 100 Run on Saturday.

 Photo courtesy Life Time

LEADVILLE, Colo. — Bend's Ryan Kaiser, 43, finished third in the Leadville Trail 100-mile run on Saturday with a time of 18 hours, 21 minutes, 21 seconds.

Adrian MacDonald, 33, of Fort Collins, Colo., won the race in 16:05:44, and JP Giblin, 28, of Boulder, Colo., finished second with a time of 18:07:50.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.