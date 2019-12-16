Bend riders fare well at nationals

A number of cyclists from Bend competed in the 2019 USA Cycling Cyclocross Nationals last Wednesday through Sunday in Lakewood, Washington.

And many of those Bend riders posted top-10 finishes in their respective age groups:

In the men’s 11-22 race on Thursday, Ian Brown finished second and Tanner Wescott was third. Jacob Olander finished sixth and Caiden Hartrich took eighth.

Brown and Wescott also competed in the junior men 15-16 race on Saturday, and Brown took third and Wescott was fourth.

Also Saturday, in the men’s junior 11-12 race, Bjorn Blankenship finished second and Jack Billowitz was 10th. In the men’s junior 13-14, Zane Strait finished fifth.

On Wednesday in the women’s masters 30-34 race, Allison Halpin took fourth. In the men’s masters 60-64 race, Michael Nyberg finished ninth.

On Tuesday, in the women’s masters 40+ race, Susan Kolb finished ninth. Bart Bowen took fourth in the men’s masters 50+ on Tuesday and seventh in the men’s masters 50-54 race on Thursday.

In the men’s masters 40-44 race on Thursday, Gabriel Linn finished fifth and Damian Schmitt was seventh.

On Friday, in the women’s masters 55-59 group, Carolyn Daubeny finished fourth. Erica Wescott was fourth in the women’s masters 50-54 and Stephanie Uetrecht took 10th. In the women’s masters 45-49, Carrie Carney finished sixth.

— Bulletin staff report