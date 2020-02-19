Deadlines near for parks programs
Registration deadlines are approaching in early March for a number of Bend Park & Recreation District youth sports programs.
The youth lacrosse league is open to boys and girls in first through eighth grade. The season runs April 6 to June 6. Teams practice twice a week and play an eight-game schedule. Some equipment is provided. Registration deadline is March 2.
Bitty baseball, an introductory program, is for boys and girls ages 4 and 5 and runs April 18 to May 16. Teams meet for practice and scrimmages for one hour each Saturday at The Pavilion. Deadline to register is March 7.
The girls softball league is for ages 6 to 14 and runs April 6 to June 4. Teams practice twice a week and play most games during the week, some on Saturdays. Deadline to sign up is March 11.
Registration is available online at bendparksandrec.org, by phone at 541-389-7275, or in person at park district facilities.
— Bulletin staff report
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.