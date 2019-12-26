Park district seeks youth league refs
Reporting record numbers of participants and teams for the upcoming season, the Bend Park & Recreation District is seeking officials for its third-, fourth- and fifth-grade boys and girls basketball program.
A park district release noted that 40 games will be played each Saturday this winter and that the need for officials is great.
Officials are paid $12 per game. Games are played at Bend-area middle schools on Saturdays from Jan. 18 to March 7.
Refereeing experience is not required, but prospective referees should have sound basketball knowledge. Applicants must be at least 14 years old and be able to complete a criminal background screening and pre-employment drug test.
A mandatory meeting of prospective officials is scheduled for 7 p.m. on Jan. 6 at the park district office, 799 SW Columbia St.
For more information contact Rich Ekman, park district sports program coordinator, at 541-706-6126 or rich@bendparksandrec.org.
— Bulletin staff report
