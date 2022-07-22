For the fourth time since 2011, a Bend Little League team won a state title and is one step away from advancing to the biggest stage in Little League baseball.
The 12-year-olds from Bend North beat Murrayhill of Beaverton 6-1 Thursday afternoon to advance to the West Regional held in San Bernardino, California. The winner will advance to Williamsport, Pennsylvania, site of the Little League World Series.
“They were over the moon,” said Bend North coach Brett Hartlaub. “It has been a great run and we are so thankful that we get to play another tournament and our season isn’t over.”
In the double-elimination tournament held at the Little League Field of Dreams in Hermiston, where several games were played in triple-digit heat, Bend North won its first three games — 8-4 over Corvallis, 12-0 over Del Norte and 17-2 over Scappoose — to advance to the championship round.
"It's a testament to how hard they have worked, how much time they have put on the practice field,” said Spencer Schock, president of the Bend North Little League. “So many situations in baseball, so many variables. They played their hearts out and played smart baseball.”
Murrayhill, the winner of the elimination bracket, won the first game 9-1 to force a winner-take-all final game.
Although Bend North dropped the game, the team had a strategy to use its pitching depth to its advantage. In the first game, Murrayhill trotted out its top pitcher, while Bend North waited to have two of its top arms ready for the decisive second game.
“We had planned to play two games,” Hartlaub said. “Part of our plan was to wait them out. Murrayhill had a hard-throwing pitcher. It was a gutsy strategy, but it paid off in the end.”
Bend North joins the 2011 Bend South, 2014 and 2016 Bend North teams that won state titles and advanced to the regional round. The 2016 team won the regional to advance to the Little League World Series.
Starting Aug. 6, Bend North faces off against the state winners from Alaska, Idaho and Washington in a double-elimination tournament at Al Houghton Stadium in San Bernardino. The games can be streamed on the ESPN+ platform.
It was a successful Little League season in Bend with both the 10- and 11-year-old teams advancing to state championship games.
“We are excited for the players, the parents and coaches,” Schock said. “But also, it's a feather in the cap for our Bend North league.”
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.