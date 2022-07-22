2022 Bend North Little League

The Bend North Little League team won the Oregon Little League championship Thursday in Hermiston. 

 Brett Hartlaub/Submitted photo

For the fourth time since 2011, a Bend Little League team won a state title and is one step away from advancing to the biggest stage in Little League baseball.

The 12-year-olds from Bend North beat Murrayhill of Beaverton 6-1 Thursday afternoon to advance to the West Regional held in San Bernardino, California. The winner will advance to Williamsport, Pennsylvania, site of the Little League World Series.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Reporter: 541-383-0307, brathbone@bendbulletin.com

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.