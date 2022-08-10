The dream of playing in the Little League World Series is still alive for the Bend North All-Stars after they staved off elimination in the Northwest Regional Tournament in San Bernardino, California, on Wednesday afternoon.

In an elimination game at Al Houghton Stadium against Idaho (Lewiston), the 12-year-olds posted a 4-3 come-from-behind win to advance to the championship game against Washington (Bonney Lake) Thursday at 4 p.m. with live coverage on ESPN. A victory over Washington and the Bend team advances to the Little League World Series in Williamsport, Pennsylvania, Aug. 17-28.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Reporter: 541-383-0307, brathbone@bendbulletin.com

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.