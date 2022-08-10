The dream of playing in the Little League World Series is still alive for the Bend North All-Stars after they staved off elimination in the Northwest Regional Tournament in San Bernardino, California, on Wednesday afternoon.
In an elimination game at Al Houghton Stadium against Idaho (Lewiston), the 12-year-olds posted a 4-3 come-from-behind win to advance to the championship game against Washington (Bonney Lake) Thursday at 4 p.m. with live coverage on ESPN. A victory over Washington and the Bend team advances to the Little League World Series in Williamsport, Pennsylvania, Aug. 17-28.
“Those kids are fighters,” said Bend North coach Brett Hartlaub.
The spotlight is a little brighter down in San Bernardino with a spot in the Little League World Series on the line. After all, the games are being nationally televised.
But there has been little sign of nervousness from the pre-teens on the diamond, winning games against Abbott-O-Rabbit of Alaska and Lewiston to be one win away from playing on the biggest stage in Little League baseball.
“They are embracing and handling the pressure,” Hartlaub said. “I’m impressed that these guys are not having any trouble with the spotlight and are just going out and getting business done.”
To advance to the championship game, Bend North twice had to dig itself out of a deficit on Wednesday. Lewiston was first on the board, scoring once in the first inning. Bend North tied the game 1-1 in the second inning when Miles Boehm scored on a fielder's choice.
Lewiston retook the lead, scoring twice in the top of the third inning to take a 3-1 lead. Bend North then trimmed the Lewiston lead to 3-2 on a Boehm RBI single to score Nolan McKee.
Lewiston was done scoring after the third inning, Bend North was not.
In the fourth inning, Bend finally strung together hits and took the lead. Joshua Stefano opened the inning with a double to left field, pinch-hitter Graham McDonald reached base on a perfect bunt, and Marshall Moore, also pinch hitting, then singled to score Stefano to tie the game 3-3.
“The biggest hits were from non-starters,” Hartlaub said. “Three guys came off the bench and got hits for us, which was huge.”
Russell Truell drove home what proved to be the winning run with a single to center field to score McDonald for the 4-3 lead.
Evan Guadalupe was electric on the mound for Bend North. In five innings of work, he surrendered three hits and three runs (two earned) while striking out 10 Lewiston batters.
"After those first three innings I really just felt locked in, and felt like I could not miss my spot," Guadalupe told ESPN after the game.
None of the strikeouts were more important than the 10th. With Bend clinging to a one-run lead in the fifth inning, Lewiston’s Dallas Richardson, a dangerous hitter who had doubled off the left-field wall earlier in the game, stepped up to plate.
Guadalupe won the battle as Richardson fouled off seven pitches before striking out on the ninth pitch of the at-bat to end the fifth inning.
“It was a battle of two alpha males. It was their best player and Evan went toe-to-toe with him,” Hartlaub said. “That was just huge for momentum.”
In the sixth inning, Stefano came on in relief and closed the door on any chance of a Lewiston rally, retiring all three batters he faced.
Bend North will now face Washington, which beat them in the opening game 10-1 on Saturday.
Despite the lopsided result, the first matchup was tied 1-1 after four innings before things went sideways for Bend North.
“I feel like we can sustain six innings," Hartlaub said, "and get our way to Williamsport."
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.