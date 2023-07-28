The Bend North Little League softball team is on its way to the Little League World Series after beating Montana 8-4 Friday evening.
Lily Christensen hit a three-run home run in the second inning and Jessie Berry’s bases-clearing triple put Bend North on top in the fourth inning and they would not look back.
Montana was first to strike, scoring three runs in the opening frame. After putting runners on second and third with no outs, Bend North pitcher Janelle Guiney nearly worked out of the jam, but a fielding error on the would-be third out brought home two runs. A passed ball brought home the third run.
Bend immediately responded with three runs its next time at bat. Madeline Switzer and Sylvie Seaton each reached base on a walk, then Christensen hit an inside-the-park home run to even the score.
But the score would not remain tied for long. Montana saw the wrong hitter with the bases loaded. Berry, who tied the game in the sixth inning in Bend's 7-6 win over Washington the night before, hit a laser into the right-center gap to clear the bases with a triple.
An error and sacrifice by Kennedy Huff gave Bend an 8-3 lead.
Montana would score one more run in the sixth inning but nothing more.
It is the first time that a Bend North softball team has advanced to the Little League World Series. In 2016, the Bend North baseball team advanced to Little League World Series in Williamsport, Pennsylvania.
This breaking story will be updated.
