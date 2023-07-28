Bend North softball

Bend North Little League celebrates after its 7-6 win over Washington Thursday night to advance to the Northwest Regional final in San Bernardino, California.

 Submitted photo

The Bend North Little League softball team is on its way to the Little League World Series after beating Montana 8-4 Friday evening.

Lily Christensen hit a three-run home run in the second inning and Jessie Berry’s bases-clearing triple put Bend North on top in the fourth inning and they would not look back.

