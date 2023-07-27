To reach the Little League World Series, Bend North Little League softball will have to work its way through the consolation bracket to punch its ticket to Greenville, North Carolina.
Bend North lost its first game of the Northwest Regional in San Bernardino, California, falling 7-2 in the semifinals to Boulder Arrowhead Little League of Billings, Montana, Wednesday evening.
In the second inning, Bend North struck first with two runs. With first baseman Jocelyn Lima on second, right fielder Madeline Switzer singled to center field. But the ball rolled past the Montana center fielder and both runners scored.
But from then on, Montana would score seven unanswered runs.
Montana evened the score in the second inning, scoring two unearned runs, then took a 3-2 lead in the third inning before putting the game out of reach with four runs in the fifth inning.
Bend North is one of three teams still in contention to advance from the regional. Wyoming, Idaho and Alaska have been eliminated, while Bend, Washington and Montana are still alive.
Thursday evening, Bend North played South Hill Little League of Puyallup, Wash. The game finished too late for The Bulletin’s print deadline. The winner plays Montana in the regional championship at 6 p.m. Friday on ESPN.
— Brian Rathbone
