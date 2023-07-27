Bend North Little League

Bend North Little League softball celebrated its 10-0 win Sunday over Lewiston Little League in the Northwest Regional in San Bernardino, California. The team lost its first tournament game Wednesday.

 Submitted photo

To reach the Little League World Series, Bend North Little League softball will have to work its way through the consolation bracket to punch its ticket to Greenville, North Carolina.

Bend North lost its first game of the Northwest Regional in San Bernardino, California, falling 7-2 in the semifinals to Boulder Arrowhead Little League of Billings, Montana, Wednesday evening.

Reporter: 541-383-0307, brathbone@bendbulletin.com

