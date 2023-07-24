Bend North Little League

Bend North Little League softball celebrates its 10-0 win Sunday over Lewiston Little League in the Northwest Regional in San Bernardino, Calif. 

 Submitted photo

The Bend North Little League softball team earned a well-deserved trip to Disneyland on Monday after winning its second game of the Northwest Regional in San Bernardino, Calif.

Sunday afternoon, Bend North took down Lewiston Little League of Lewiston, Idaho 10-0 to claim its second win in as many days and inch one step closer to a berth in softball’s Little League World Series in Greenville, N.C.

Reporter: 541-383-0307, brathbone@bendbulletin.com

