REDMOND — Shortly after noon Saturday, the flight carrying the Bend North Little League softball team touched down in the Redmond Airport, the final destination of what was a once-in-a-lifetime experience this summer.
Parents and fans met the Little Leaguers at baggage claim to welcome back the softball team that had gone further than any Central Oregon little league softball team had gone before.
“Even though we lost both of our games, we had a blast doing it,” said third baseman Claire Phillips.
Reality couldn’t tarnish their journey. If it felt magical — well, it was.
Two months to the day on Saturday, the 10-, 11-, 12- and 13-year-old softball players held their first practice of the summer, unaware that they would reach the highest stage of Little League softball, advancing all the way to the Little League World Series in Greenville, North Carolina.
The time on the field was unfortunately short for Bend North, which lost its only two games in the 12-team tournament with the top softball teams from around the world. But there was no shortage of memories during the week-long trip to the East Coast.
“It was really fun,” said pitcher Janelle Guiney. “It definitely wasn’t something that I was expecting. Seeing the different teams from different countries, all the free stuff that we got, going to the Athletes Unlimited games, getting autographs from the AU players, and being able to hang out with all the players from different countries was a lot of fun.”
Not even a 4-2 loss to Puerto Rico and a heart-breaking 9-5 loss to Italy in extra innings could dampen the experience of the Little League World Series.
“I’m proud that we never gave up,” said Phillips. “In a lot of the games, we were down, but instead of getting upset, we just had fun together.”
Bend North, the Oregon and Northwest regional champions, was one of the eight teams from the United States in the tournament. But it was interacting with the four international teams that the team enjoyed while staying in North Carolina, despite the language barrier.
“We were on the bus with Italy right off the bat, singing songs on the bus with them,” said Bend North coach Kevin Guiney. “It was just 12-year-old girls hanging out. It was pretty awesome to see.”
The team shared a floor in the dorms with the team from the Philippines and used Google Translate to communicate with players from the Italian team. The players from the Bend North would type in what they wanted to say, and then the Italian players would be able to read what they said in Italian.
“We made a lot of new friends,” said Phillips. “I liked how even though they didn’t speak English, we found different ways to communicate. We watched movies with
Italian subtitles, we taught them how to play Go Fish, and stuff like that. It was really fun.”
For the last two months, the team had become a family, spending nearly every day together. Whether it was at Stover Park practicing or playing in tournaments in Portland, San Bernardino, or Greenville. By Kevin Guiney’s calculations, the team has spent 28 of the past 30 days together away from home.
“It is going to be hard to say goodbye to these girls,” he said. “This is a once-in-a-lifetime deal. They have developed life-long friendships and memories. The games didn’t go the way we wanted, but it doesn’t matter.”
With the season in the rearview mirror and the school year starting in just a short few weeks, the players are ready to sit back and breathe a little bit.
“I’m ready to relax,” Phillips said. “It has been go-go-go, so it will be nice to swim and eat junk food.”
