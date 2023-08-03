littleleague

Bend North Little League softball team members enter Redmond Airport as they leave Wednesday morning for the 2023 Little League Softball World Series in Greenville, North Carolina. The team was given a royal sendoff — an escort of police and fire vehicles, sirens wailing, and a caravan of 11 cars and vans. 

 Andy Tullis/The Bulletin

If any of the young players on the Bend North Little League softball team hadn’t realized the magnitude of their journey, the drive to Redmond Airport surely cleared that up Wednesday with the caravan of 11 cars and vans and the escort of police cruisers and fire engines, their sirens wailing.

The Bend North Little League softball team is accompanied to the Redmond Airport on Aug. 2, 2023, by a caravan of cars and vans and the escort of police cruisers and fire engines.

They were off to the 2023 Little League Softball World Series in Greenville, North Carolina, on the biggest stage for their sport. It comes with a worldwide audience tuning into ESPN. Even the weather was proud: A full day of traveling started at Sky View Middle School in Bend under a sunny, blue Central Oregon sky.

littleleague

The Bend North Little League team gathers for a picture in front of a city of Bend fire truck at Sky View Middle School in Bend on Wednesday morning before heading to the Redmond Airport and the 2023 Little League Softball World Series in Greenville, North Carolina.   
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Reporter: 541-383-0307,

brathbone@bendbulletin.com

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.