The Bend North Little League team won the Oregon Little League championship and is now competing at the Northwest Regional in San Bernardino, California, for a chance to advance to the Little League World Series.
SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. — The Bend North Little League 12-year-old All-Stars went 1-1 over the weekend at the Northwest Region Tournament, losing to Washington 10-1 on Saturday, then defeating Alaska 12-2 on Sunday.
The Bend team is set to play again on Wednesday at noon against an opponent to be determined in the double-elimination tournament. The regional final is set for Thursday at 4 p.m.
The winner of the Northwest Region — which includes state winners from Oregon, Washington, Idaho and Alaska — advances to the Little League World Series in Williamsport, Pennsylvania, Aug. 17-28. The 2016 Bend North team won the regional to advance to the LLWS.
In Bend North's 12-2 win on Sunday, the team got hot in the first inning, when an error scored two runs.
Bend North then notched five runs in the second inning. Graham McDonald, Evan Guadalupe, Joshua Stefano, and Miles Boehm each had RBIs in the frame.
Russell Truell went 2-for-3 with an RBI and a run scored. Nolan McKee was 2-for-2, also with an RBI and a run.
Guadalupe pitched 3.1 innings for Bend North, giving up just one earned run and striking out eight batters.
Saturday's 10-1 loss to Washington was a heartbreaker for Bend North, as it lost the lead late. The game was tied 1-1 after four innings, but Washington scored four runs in the fifth inning and five runs in the sixth inning.
Bend North's Miles Boehm and Marshall Moore each had one hit in the loss. Washington's Brody Santman pitched four innings, allowing just two hits and striking out eight batters.
The games can be streamed on the ESPN+ platform.
—Bulletin staff report
