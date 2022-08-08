2022 Bend North Little League

The Bend North Little League team won the Oregon Little League championship and is now competing at the Northwest Regional in San Bernardino, California, for a chance to advance to the Little League World Series.

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. — The Bend North Little League 12-year-old All-Stars went 1-1 over the weekend at the Northwest Region Tournament, losing to Washington 10-1 on Saturday, then defeating Alaska 12-2 on Sunday.

The Bend team is set to play again on Wednesday at noon against an opponent to be determined in the double-elimination tournament. The regional final is set for Thursday at 4 p.m.

