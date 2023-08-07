Bend North fell 4-2 to Puerto Rico in its first game at the Little League Softball World Series Monday morning in Greenville, North Carolina.
With the game tied 1-1 after the fourth inning, Puerto Rico (Guayama Softball Little League), which won the Latin America Regional, put up three runs to take a commanding 4-1 lead.
"I told the girls after the game we were proud of them," said Bend North coach Kevin Guiney. "They battled, they played a heck of a game. (Puerto Rico) is good. I think their pitcher wasn’t overpowering, we were able to get the bat on the ball but their defense was phenomenal."
After a mostly quiet first round through the 12-person lineup, Bend found success at the plate the second time around.
Janelle Guiney started the rally with a single with one out. Then first baseman Jocelyn Lima drew a walk, third baseman Claire Phillips laid down a sacrifice bunt, then catcher Jessie Berry reached first on an intentional walk to load the bases. Right fielder Madeline Switzer then drew a five-pitch walk to bring home Guiney to tie the game 1-1.
But with the bases loaded, one run was all Bend North could muster in the inning.
"The girls battled," Guiney said. "We had a few miscues that cost us a run. Some of the balls we hit were right at the fielders. Move the ball a couple feet in either direction and you have a different ball game."
In the fifth inning, Puerto Rico had four consecutive batters reach base to score three runs in the inning. A double play turned by second baseman Kennedy Huff and Phillips played an important role in keeping the game within reach heading into the final two innings.
In the sixth inning, Guiney brought home another run with a sacrifice fly to make it 4-2.
Guiney led Bend North in the circle and in the batter’s box. She struck out nine batters and allowed three earned runs on six hits. At the plate she had two hits, scored one run and drove in another.
Bend North will return to the field Tuesday afternoon when it faces Italy (Lombardia Little League), which won the Europe-Africa Region. The game is set for 1 p.m. (PDT) and will be streamed on ESPN+. Bend North must win to continue playing in the double-elimination tournament.
"The girls are in good spirits and are excited to play Italy," Guiney said. "I think we had a little bit of nerves, but I don’t think it affected our play too much. For the most part, for the stage that these girls are on, I think they did phenomenal. I told the girls that I hope we play that team again."
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
The best national sports magazine — Sports Illustrated — is now available to our paid subscribers with a click of the mouse. You'll get insight, stories and action photos from a wealth of college and national sporting events, just the like magazine, only online, always updated and at your fingertips.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.