Bend North fell 4-2 to Puerto Rico in its first game at the Little League Softball World Series Monday morning in Greenville, North Carolina.

With the game tied 1-1 after the fourth inning, Puerto Rico (Guayama Softball Little League), which won the Latin America Regional, put up three runs to take a commanding 4-1 lead.

